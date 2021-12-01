Pulp and Paper Market to Grow at USD 370.12 Billion by 2028 | Pulp and Paper Industry Outlook 2021, Share, Business Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in pulp and paper market are International Paper (Tennessee, U.S.) Georgia-Pacific Corporation (Georgia, U.S.), Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong) Stora Enso Oyj (Helsinki, Finland), Sappi Limited (Johanessburg, South Africa), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.), UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Helsinki, Finland), and more profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulp and paper market size is anticipated to reach USD 370.12 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 0.74% during the forecast period. The increasing environmental concerns augment the demand for eco-friendly packaging, and the expanding demand for eco-friendly packaging is likely to boost the market’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Pulp and Paper Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 349.18 billion in 2020.

The swift internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users augment online retailing across emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, and others. This has boosted the growth of e-commerce sector and also the demand for pulp and paper for packaging. Hence, the swift growth of online retail across developing nations is expected to bolster the Pulp and Paper Market future growth.





Key Players in the Global Pulp and Paper Market are:

International Paper (Tennessee, U.S.)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (Georgia, U.S.)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Stora Enso Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Sappi Limited (Johanessburg, South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sundsvall, Sweden)

Oji Holding Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin, Ireland)

WestRock (Georgia, U.S.)





Segmentation-

On the basis of category, the market is fragmented into sanitary, printing & writing, news print, wrapping & packaging, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into five major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers & Restraints-

Expanding Online Retail to Stimulate Pulp and Paper Industry Growth

The growing number of smartphone users and the swift internet penetration surge online retailing across developing nations such as India, China, Brazil, and others. This boosts the growth of e-commerce sector and also the demand for pulp and paper for packaging. Hence, the swift growth of online retail across developing nations is expected to bolster the global pulp and paper market growth. The India Brand Equity Foundation estimates that there will be around 220 million online shoppers by 2025.\

The growing environmental concerns have compelled consumers and manufacturers to adopt sustainable paper packaging solutions. Paper is an exemplary recyclable and sustainable packaging material, and advanced paper packaging solutions are likely to benefit the market. Hence, the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials is expected to boost the market’s growth in the coming years.

However, the surging deforestation and water crisis challenges managing the supply of raw materials and resources. This is likely to hamper the growth of the pulp and paper market.





Regional Insights-

High Production and Consumption to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the global pulp and paper market share. China leads the production and consumption of pulp and paper globally. The growing demand for paper-based commodities and the improving living standards in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Europe and North America comprise matured markets and are expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for packaging paper in the United States, growing fast-moving consumer products’ consumption, and large-scale companies such as WestRock, Georgia-Pacific, and International Paper are anticipated to stimulate growth in North America. At the same time, Europe is expected to witness growth due to the growing emphasis on achieving sustainable goals by recycling paper-based products.

Latin America is likely to witness considerable growth due to increased merger and acquisition activities in the pulp and paper market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to gain moderate growth due to the expanding packaging and personal care industries.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Inorganic Strategies to Garner Growth

The key players are focused on efficiently utilizing the resources to satisfy consumer demand. They are highly invested in R&D activities to develop sustainable packaging products. The key players operating in the pulp and paper market primarily emphasize organic growth strategies such as launching new products. They also focus on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others. For instance, Mondi Group invested 125 million in its paper mill in Kuopio, Finland, in June 2021. The investment is aimed to upgrade and increase the plant’s capacity by 55 kilotons.





Key Industry Developments-

August 2021: Smurfit Kappa Group announced its plans to acquire Burgo Group’s containerboard business for 360 million euros. The company aims to optimize its production and increase consumer outreach across Southern Europe and the associated markets.





