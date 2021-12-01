Home Security Solutions Market to Expand Radically; Emergence of AI and Machine Learning Technologies to Favor Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Home Security Solutions Market: ADT, SimpliSafe, Inc, Protect America, Honeywell International, Axis Communications AB, ASSA ABLOY, Vivint, Godrej.com, ABB

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The penetration of IoT and cloud computing technologies is expected to promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Home Security Solutions Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Home Type (Independent Homes, Apartment, Condominiums) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The growing advancements in home security solutions are expected to promote the growth of the market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/home-security-systems-market-102992

Market Driver :

Rising Security Concerns to Spur Market Demand

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to have an excellent impact on the market during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced IoT integrated security systems is predicted to encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. IoT provides secured, interconnected, and remote operations for home security, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market. The growing demand for a higher efficiency security system is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The adoption of home cloud solutions/systems owing to increasing data thefts are expected to spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The home security system includes a controller to control the entire home security system, door and window sensors, motion sensors, security cameras. Besides, the introduction of innovative security systems is predicted to improve the market prospects in the foreseeable future. For instance, in March 2020, Vivint, Inc. introduction Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro. This new version of the camera is the first to provide 180 degrees vertical and horizontal view with a 1:1 aspect ratio. This camera incorporates optics, deterrent features, and intelligence to satisfy customer needs.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Development of Advanced Security Systems to Favor Growth in North America



The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for home security solutions. The high adoption of smart home systems in the US is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market. The constant efforts of companies to develop advanced security systems including include smart thermostats, network cameras, security systems, and multi-room technology is expected to spur opportunities for the market. The presence of major players is expected to further aid the expansion of the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the emerging nations such as India and China. The growing awareness about security solutions is predicted to boost market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Home Security Solutions Market:

ADT

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Protect America, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

ASSA ABLOY

Vivint, Inc.

Godrej.com

ABB

Notable Development :

October 2019: ABB announced its collaboration with the Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance to provide safe and secure operational technology. This technology is also used in smart home security systems to provide safer and secure homes.

