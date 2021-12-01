Ecommerce specialist Williams Commerce launches digital Advent Calendar with partner discounts and giveaways
Commerce and Digital Marketing specialist Williams Commerce is celebrating the end of the year in style with the launch of a new digital advent calendar.
Utilising strong working relationships with exceptional businesses from around the world, Williams Commerce will be revealing new discounts and giveaways throughout December 2021 in collaboration with its client and partner base.
Williams Commerce is trusted by retailers and organizations across a host of industries, tasked with advancing their commerce, technology and digital marketing capabilities.
Throughout December 2021, Williams Commerce will be providing the opportunity for the public to take advantage of discounts and giveaways from across its partner network.
Discounts on products from La Coqueta, John Smedley and Start-Rite Shoes present the perfect chance to get some beautiful clothing and footwear items for less.
Gifts for lovers of the outdoors can be bought with discounts from Gill Marine, while cultural and heritage-related offers from the likes of Westminster Abbey, The Courtauld, The Photographers’ Gallery and the Sir John Soane Museum are worth keeping an eye out for.
And everybody loves some tasty treats over the Christmas, so keep an eye out for Fine Food Specialist discounts too.
There will also be days dedicated to the likes of Adobe Commerce and BigCommerce, plus our tech partners like Nosto and Linnworks so do not miss out.
To take advantage of this fantastic opportunity, head to the Williams Commerce Advent Calendar page and simply fill in the form.
“The Williams Commerce Advent Calendar for 2021 is an opportunity to take advantage of some great deals and discounts,” said Rob Williams, CEO of Williams Commerce. “We would like to thank our fantastic clients and partners for making this possible, and hope people take advantage of this great promotion to get hold of some brilliant gifts ahead of what is always a special time of year.”
