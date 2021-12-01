Virtual Reality in Medical Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Increasing use of Virtual Reality in a varying range of treatments for patients is a major factor driving global VR in medical market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market size is expected to reach USD 3,975.0 Million at a revenue CAGR of 31.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. VR for medical purposes aids healthcare professionals in gaining learning and information regarding preventive medicine and potential side effects, including alcohol intake levels, cigarette smoking cessation, and impact of healthy diet and exercise on human health. Increasing use of Virtual Reality in a varying range of treatments for patients is a major factor driving global VR in medical market revenue growth .The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Virtual Reality in Medical market along with crucial statistical data about the Virtual Reality in Medical market.. VR systems are considered beneficial in saving considerable healthcare-related expenses, enhancing patient care, and improving service quality of bottom line care givers. Virtual Reality in Medical Market Size – USD 446.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 31.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in Technology Gesture-controlled interfaces are considered to be of immense benefit owing to ability to be deployed in challenging situations, e.g., in situations when a healthcare professional is unable to reach or touch a screen but still requires interacting with device. Using gesture technology, healthcare providers could easily access MRI of a patient, even take few notes by writing in the air.

Among the technology segments, gesture tracking technology segment revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. VR systems are deployed by medical professionals to deliver more effective and efficient services to patients in a more personalized manner. Dissimilar to videos or various other two-dimensional media that are non-interactive, VR can simulate and provide sense of existence for individual patients in a comfortable and convenient setting. VR also offers significant advantages in patient assessment processes by delivering visual aids for enabling patient to be in proper position to enhance disease symptom assessment and management. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. These learnings are necessary to enable providers to experience effects on patients who are quitting smoking. VR is essential for healthcare professionals to learn and better educate their patients regarding benefits of preventive medicine. Gesture recognition can lessen potential for HAIs (Health care-associated infections) by delivering a touchless interface for retrieving patient information at the time of procedures.

Some major companies in the global market report include Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Firsthand Technology Inc., Orca Health Inc., General Electric, Alphabet Inc., AppliedVR Inc., SyncThink Inc., Osso VR Inc., and EchoPixel Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Virtual Reality (VR) in medical market on the basis of component, technology, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Head-Mounted Technology

Gesture Tracking Technology

Projector & Display Walls Technology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis of the Virtual Reality in Medical Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

