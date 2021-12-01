Hypersonic Technology Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Increasing geopolitical conflict and rising government expenditure in state-of-art defence technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hypersonic Technology Market Research Report published by Emergenresearch has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Hypersonic Technology industry. Increase in geopolitical conflict over the years has resulted in an arms race and countries ramping up military and defense capabilities.Increasing geopolitical conflict and rising government expenditure in state-of-art defence technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Hypersonic missiles are exposed to high temperature and stress due to high speed and therefore it is imperative to develop materials that can withstand under such conditions in order to improve effectiveness and precision of missiles. The recent withdrawal of the US and Russia from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force Treaty (INF Treaty), which bans development of intermediate range missiles, and increasing actions by China in Asia Pacific has resulted in countries increasing defense expenditure. Hypersonic glide vehicle segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference owing to cost-effectiveness and capability of delivering multiple warheads with better precision. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. Military segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of increasing geopolitical conflicts and developed countries fortifying defense capabilities with more to advanced military weapons.

North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate among other regional markets in the global hypersonic technology market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. These are some of the key factors driving need among other countries to have similar or more advanced capabilities, which is driving growth of the global hypersonic technology market. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. Market Size – USD 6.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Noncompliance and withdrawal from treaties. This can be attributed to robust presence of companies engaged in developments in hypersonic technologies such as BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others in countries in the region. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. Hypersonic missiles that has been developed and tested by the US, Russia, and China can attack multiple targets and with higher precision than conventional missiles, and can also carry nuclear warhead. In February 2021, BAE Systems plc announced investment of an additionally USD 5 million under Project Javelin, which is aimed at designing and developing hypersonic technologies in Australia.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/850

Major companies included in the market report are BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Reaction Engines Limited, MBDA Missile Systems, Hermeus Corporation, Velontra LLC, and Dynetics Inc.

Launch Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Air Launch

Surface Launch

Sea Launch

Submarine Launch

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Short Range

Medium Range

Intermediate Range

Intercontinental Range

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Missiles

Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

Hypersonic Spaceplanes

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military

Air Force

Navy

Space

Regional Analysis of the Hypersonic Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/850

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the hypersonic technology market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global hypersonic technology market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hypersonic-technology-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

