Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Deployment of 5G network and rising demand for high-speed connectivity are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based systems, expansion of high-speed network connectivity, and high data traffic due to increasing number of smartphone users and other network connected devices are driving market for optical communication and networking equipment The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market along with crucial statistical data about the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Data center segment expected to account for significant revenue share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. Rising demand for wearable devices, virtual services, and increasing need for network connectivity across commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors are also driving utilization of optical communication and networking equipment. Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Size – USD 17.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Rising number of data centers and high demand for wide area network coverage .The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. It is designed to be deployed quickly for in-counter Point-Of-Sale (PoS) cash automation or as a complete free-standing self-checkout configuration. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Optical Fibers

Optical Transceivers

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Circulators

Optical Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SONET

Fiber Channel

WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Telecom

Data Center

Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Commercial

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Analysis of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

