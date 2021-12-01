Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 4.52 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In March 2021, Telefónica Tech, which is the unit that encompasses the digital businesses of Cloud, Cybersecurity, and IoT & Big Data & Blockchain; Fibocom Wireless Inc., which is the world's leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the IoT sector, and aitos.io, which is a technology start-up focused on the integration of IoT and Blockchain technologies, signed a collaboration agreement to create joint solutions that combine Internet of Things and Blockchain technologies. Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth .The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the IoT Connectivity market along with crucial statistical data about the IoT Connectivity market. IoT Connectivity Market Size – USD 4.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Increasing automation in industries .The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. Rapid increase of IoT connectivity deployment in various applications such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Bluetooth connectivity, cellular networks, satellite networks, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), and Wi-Fi connectivity are other key factors contributing significantly to global market growth.

Increasing focus on enhancing consumer experience and to provide improved data security and high-speed network connectivity as well as to improve support and maintenance services has been boosting deployment of IoT connectivity more recently. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. IT & telecommunication segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the Internet of Things connectivity market in 2020. In September 2020, AT&T Inc., which is the leader in IoT connectivity, teamed up with Microsoft to enable enterprises to seamlessly connect machines and equipment to the cloud with highly secure network connectivity across the globe. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. This AT&T powered guardian device with Azure Sphere will help businesses transform their operations quickly through massive IoT deployments at scale It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry.The report clearly defines the IoT Connectivity market position on a global level. Technological advancements in communications and to deploy 5G networks and satellite networks to cater to rising demand for high-speed connectivity are factors also expected to fuel growth of the global Internet of Things connectivity market during the forecast period.

Major companies in the market include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Jasper Technologies, Inc. (Cisco), AT&T Inc., Telefónica, S.A., Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Verizon Communications, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, and Hologram Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT connectivity market on the basis of component, organization, application, end use, and region:

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Grid

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education and Healthcare

Defense &Aerospace

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global IoT Connectivity market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global IoT Connectivity market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

