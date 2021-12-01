Automotive Catalyst Market Top Key Players - BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Tenneco, Cummins Inc., Eberspcher

Automotive Catalyst Market is by metal type, engine type, and Vehicle Type. The global market is projected to reach $31,815.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Automotive Catalyst Market by Metal Type, Engine Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025, the global automotive catalyst market was valued at $22,601.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $31,815.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. China dominated the global automotive catalyst market in 2017, while UK is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in Europe during the forecast period (2018 - 2025).

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5071

Factors such as emission control regulations by government and increase in the production of automobiles fuel the growth of the automotive market. Automobile manufacturers are producing vehicles with emission control technologies to meet the stringent regulations set to control pollution. However, rise in penetration and production of electric vehicles hinders the growth of the automotive catalyst market. In addition, high cost of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and other metals used as automotive catalysts restricts the growth of the market. Furthermore, government initiatives regarding emission control in the developing nations and innovation in emission technologies for fuel efficiency are anticipated to provide growth opportunities in the automotive catalyst market.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5071

Key Findings of the Automotive Catalyst Market :

The others segment in metal type generated the highest revenue in terms of revenue for the global automotive catalyst market in 2017.

In 2017, gasoline segment was the highest revenue contributor in the engine category.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

The key players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Tenneco Inc., CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Cummins Inc., Eberspcher, Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Clariant, and others.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

