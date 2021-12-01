3D Concrete Printing Market Industry Opportunity Analysis and Growth Forecast 2027 | At a CAGR of 106.5%

3D Concrete Printing Market by Printing Type, Technique and End-use Sector by Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global 3D CONCRETE PRINTING market. The report offers an in-depth study of the global 3D CONCRETE PRINTING market coupled with the study of dynamic driving factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The global 3D concrete printing market size accounted for $310.9 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $40,652.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 106.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the global 3D concrete printing market, accounting for around 42.1% share of the global 3D concrete printing industry, followed by Europe.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global 3D CONCRETE PRINTING report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

Major market players analyzed in the report:

The report includes a comprehensive study of major market players including Apis Cor, Cobod International A/S, CyBe Construction, D-shape, Heidelbergcement AG (Italcementi SpA), LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, Skanska, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun), and XtreeE. The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

