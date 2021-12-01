Legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Increasing number of legal cases and disputes arising from e-Commerce sector are some key factors driving steady revenue growth of the global legal ODR market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) market size was USD 57.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 210.53 million 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The arbitration segment accounted for largest share in the legal ODR market in Mediation is a procedure whereby a mediator (third-party neutral) helps the parties arrive at a mutually agreeable solution to a dispute or conflict outside of court. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) market along with crucial statistical data about the Legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) market. Legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Market Size – USD 57.25 million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5 %, Market Trends –Increasing number of organizations opting for legal ODR .Rapid Internet penetration as a technology has empowered rapid communication regionally as well as in a global sense.In comparison to filing a lawsuit before a judge or jury, the mediation process has several benefits such as flexibility, confidentiality, saving in terms of time and money, certainty, reduced stress, and most importantly, the parties’ ability to control the result of their case. These terms are used interchangeably, and enables parties engaged in legal or judicial disputes to arrive at conclusions or to find resolution using technology.

A few significant advantages of getting into pre-existing programming rather than interrupting it are no production costs, higher engagement rates, and no ad-blocking. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. A primary factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid surge in number of individuals and parties, civilian, and commercial entities, and others, opting to resolve legal or judicial disputes virtually or across distances, and without any contact or physical appearance in a courtroom or at in the presence of judicial bodies Brand integration is a process of incorporating products and brands into pre-existing entertainment properties. The framework utilizes mediation, arbitration, and negotiation (or a combination of all three) to resolve various types of disputes. Increasing number of legal cases and disputes arising from e-Commerce sector are some key factors driving steady revenue growth of the global legal ODR market.The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Major players in the global legal ODR masrket are Picture It Settled, LLC (U.S.), Cybersettle, Inc. (U.S.), NetNeutrals, Ltd (U.S.), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Matterhorn (U.S), FairClaims, Inc. (U.S), VastEdge Inc. (U.S), FairWay Resolution Limited (U.K.), iCan Systems Inc. (Canada), The Mediation Room (U.K.), and Youstice (Slovakia).

Emergen Research have segmented the global Legal ODR Market on the basis of component, type, deployment type, application and end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mediation

Arbitration

Negotiation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Cloud Migrations

e-Commerce

Family Disputes

Consumer Disputes

Waste Management

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

To get access to the complete report on the Legal Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) market, click on the link mentioned here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/legal-online-dispute-resolution-market

