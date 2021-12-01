Adaptive Robotics Market Demand, Growth Analysis & Global Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Increase in application of collaborative robots and industrial robots in various industries such as automotive and medical fuels drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the adaptive robotics market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing. In addition, robot end effectors majorly find their application in the automobile industry; thus, expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the adaptive robotics market. Moreover, lack of skilled labors and high cost required for robotics systems are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global adaptive robotics market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Adaptive Robotics Market by Component, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the adaptive robotics market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 55.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Adaptive robots are third generation of robots that are integrated with technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence, which sense and act on their environment without human interaction. Adaptive robots are more compact, precise, and able to work faster, and quick decision taker in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages.

Increase in adoption of collaborative robots in the industries has significantly boosted the demand for adaptive robots. In addition, rise in trend of automation in manufacturing and logistic industries has helped to carry out operations at faster rate and with higher accuracy with the help of adaptive robots. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the global adaptive robotics market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

Flexiv Robotics Inc

KUKA AG

Mujin Inc

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Robotiq Inc

SCHMALZ

Soft Robotics Inc

SoftBank Group Corp

