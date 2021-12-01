Prime IV Lehi Delivers Support for Corporate Wellness Programs

Prime IV's mobile services bring the advantages of IV therapy on-site to your business or corporate event.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV Lehi continues its support for corporate wellness programs with on-site mobile IV therapy services at business locations or company events. This location also offers appointments for small groups of employees who may want to visit together.

"Most successful companies recognize that employee wellbeing is vital," said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV Lehi. "It really is foundational to high-performing workforces and a key to reducing medical costs, increasing employee efficiency and retention, reducing absenteeism, enhancing collaboration, and fostering a strong company culture."

For business owners looking for a healthy and impressive way to give employees or event attendees the VIP treatment, Lehi-based Prime IV's mobile services offer a unique way to bring the advantages of IV therapy on-site to any business or corporate event, including:

• Team-Building Activities

• Annual Events

• Holiday Parties

• Employee Perk Programs

• Worker Performance Rewards

• Workshops

What is Prime IV?

----------------

Prime IV focuses on maximizing your employees’ health by avoiding illness through IV therapy. Because of its 100% absorption of essential vitamins, nutrients, and aminos, you and your employees can Live Better, Feel Better and Perform Better.

For those new to IV therapy, consider all benefits of IV treatments:

• Intravenously is the most effective way to absorb vitamins and nutrients.

• Clients generally feel better immediately after the treatment - an effect that is improved with consistent treatments. Many feel clear-minded, energized, and revitalized.

• It’s quick! IV therapy can be completed on a lunch break or between meetings for a quick boost.

• It can be used as part of a treatment plan for many chronic conditions like fatigue, pain, depression, migraines, and others.

• It’s a powerful immune booster - no winter sickness around here thanks!

• It’s deeply hydrating, working at a cellular level.

• It’s customizable based on symptoms.

• It actually WORKS!

Besides the incredible health benefits, consider all the other great reasons to present Prime IV therapy to employees!

Employee Loyalty

----------------

Dedicated employees work hard for each company. Now, business owners can show that they prioritize employee health and wellbeing by establishing the precedent for a corporate culture of wellbeing.

Productivity

----------------

Not only will employees be happier and healthier, but they’ll also be more productive. This can help to eliminate the price of lost hours from sick days.

Convenience

----------------

Entire work teams can check out Prime IV locations to see IV remedies in a spa-like setting. But that’s not the only choice: being better just got even more convenient. Prime IV mobile services can deliver the healing effects anywhere! Mobile visits are up to 20 miles from your nearest Prime IV location. (Additional cost applied for 20+ miles.)

Variety

----------------

No two employees will be the very same, so why should their IV cocktails be identical? They don’t need to be. Prime IV offers a huge variety of IV cocktails using combinations of the next nutrients and vitamins: B-Complex, Calcium mineral, Glutathione, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-5, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Zofran.

If you’re uncertain which to get, try one of the customer favorites:

The Revitalizer: Feeling rundown, lethargic, and just don’t know what happened to your vitality? Fight fatigue fast with this super powerful drip!

The Myers Cocktail: Nutrients to relieve several medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle spasm, respiratory infections, allergies, and many other disorders.

The Immunity Armor: A total boost for your immune system. High dose of Vitamin C and Zinc, proven to help prevent, shorten, and reduce the severity of cold, flu, and viral infection.

Prime Customer Support

----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Lehi’s staff members are passionate about health and wellness. Predicated on the growing dependence on additional health and fitness alternatives, they deliver the best formulations based on comprehensive research and medical validation. Employees educate clients about their personal health and fitness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others presently offer. This retail location provides a spa-like experience while offering the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all-natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Plan a Drip Day

----------------

Get IV drips on-site or at the Prime IV location nearest you. We accommodate any size event and look forward to providing your group or business. Contact us for details about group rates.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Lehi (located at 1881 W Traverse Parkway, Suite D Lehi, UT 84043) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivlehi.com, via email at info@primeivlehi.com, or by calling 385.250.3555. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.