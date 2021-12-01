Diltiazem Market Revenue to Cross $ 832.51 Million by 2028

the insight partners - logo

Diltiazem Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 832.51 Million from 2020 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Isight Partners new research study on “Diltiazem Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type, Application, and Geography,” the diltiazem market is projected to reach US$ 832.51 million by 2028 from US$ 369.95 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, growing geriatric population are driving the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 369.95 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 832.51 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 12.3% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 177

No. Tables 55

No. of Charts & Figures 67

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product Type ; Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Heart diseases are mostly observed in elderly people due to their weak immunity and major other health problems. The general aging factors lead to stiffening the heart and blood vessels that lead to heart disorders. As the age grows, the systolic blood pressure also rises, and it can cause cardiovascular disease. Thus, high blood pressure is a common cause of heart conditions in people aged 75 years and above. Coronary artery disease and heart failure are the next caused conditions. Although the incidence of arrhythmias is encompassing people of all age groups, its incidence is rising significantly among elderly people.

Increase in Cardiovascular Disease Incidence

Diltiazem is a calcium channel blocker. It lowers the heart rate and works by relaxing blood vessels in the body and heart. Blood flows more easily, and the heart works less hard to pump blood. Diltiazem lowers myocardial oxygen demand through a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure, and cardiac contractility, also representing a good alternative for the treatment of stable chronic angina. Diltiazem has powerful cardiovascular effects caused by its actions on vascular smooth muscle, ventricular myocardium, and specialized conducting tissue. In individuals with normal ventricular function, it induces coronary and peripheral vasodilation, has a negative chronotropic and dromotropic impact, and has little to no negative inotropic effect. Diltiazem has potential use in a wide variety of cardiovascular disorders. It is extremely effective in relieving the coronary artery spasm associated with variant angina. When compared with nitrates in patients with exertional angina, diltiazem has similar efficacy.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common type of heart disorder, where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or in an irregular way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that between 2.7 million and 6.1 million people are suffering from AFib in the US. In 2017, around 166,793 death certificates mention AFib and was the main cause deaths in 26,077 deaths. Every year over 454,000 hospitalizations and about 158,000 deaths are reported due to AFib in the US.

Furthermore, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in Asia Pacific is also increasing. As per the report “BEYOND THE BURDEN: THE IMPACT OF ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN ASIA PACIFIC” by Biosense Webster, published in 2019, more than 16 million people in Asia Pacific suffer from Atrial Fibrillation AF, which is affecting the middle-aged and the elderly population. The report also estimated that the number will reach about 72 million by 2050.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product type, the diltiazem market is segmented into capsules, injection, and tablets. In 2021, the tablets segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the capsules segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in cardiovascular disease incidence and increasing elderly population are driving the market growth. However, side effects of diltiazem is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The diltiazem market is segmented based on product type and end user. Based on product type, In 2021, the tablets segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. However , the capsules segment of Diltiazem Market is also expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. Based on application the market is segmented into angina, hypertension, and others. In 2021, the hypertension segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Whereas the Angina segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.

Diltiazem Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bausch Health; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Mylan N.V; Athenex; Pfizer, Inc; Glenmark; Sandoz (Novartis Ag); Sun Pharmaceutical Company Ltd; Hikma Pharmaceuticals; and Zydus Pharmaceuticals among the leading companies operating in the diltiazem market.

