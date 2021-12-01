Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility opens at HNL Dec. 1

Main, News Posted on Nov 30, 2021 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will open the Consolidated Rent-A-Car (Conrac) facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Beginning at 4 a.m., passengers can take a short walk from Terminal 2 baggage claim or catch a consolidated shuttle to access multiple car rental services.

Alamo Rent A Car, Avis Car Rental, Budget Rent A Car, Dollar Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz, National Car Rental, Payless Car Rental, Sixt Rent A Car, and Thrifty Car Rental will operate from the five-story Conrac. The Conrac is designed to improve efficiency of operations and customer experience at Hawaii’s busiest airport.

The $377 million project to construct the permanent HNL Conrac began in 2016. It was funded entirely by a daily Customer Facility Charge of $4.50 for all rental cars.

A dedication was held for the new facility on Tuesday, Nov. 30. At the dedication, Gov. David Ige noted the importance of Airport Modernization projects saying: “The most important impact the state government can have on the economy, and for the working men and women in the State of Hawaii is really moving critical infrastructure projects forward.”

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay said, “The HNL Conrac started with the planning for the $2.6 billion Airport Modernization program and continued with the interim Conrac that allowed us to move the five car rental companies from the 11-acres we needed to make the permanent Conrac a reality.”

Associated features of the HNL Conrac include: multilevel Quick-Turn-Around areas for washing and fueling of rental vehicles; ready and return areas; bus terminal; vehicle staging; an operations baseyard; and, a ground transportation center for tour groups and hotel and other on-demand shuttle services that will come into operation in early 2022. A final phase restoring the Interim Conrac space within the Terminal 2 (formerly Overseas Terminal) parking structure will return a total of 727 parking stalls to public use.

“Our Airport Modernizations, be it new buildings like the Conrac or restroom renovations, have a common goal of improving the travel experience for our residents and visitors,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Airports Ross Higashi. “Going forward there will be a lot of work behind the scenes on taxiways and baggage handling equipment to make our airports as safe and efficient as possible.”

The HNL Conrac provides significant environmental benefit as passengers can take a single shuttle instead of waiting for individual company vehicles. The HNL Conrac is expected to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification for use of environmentally friendly construction practices, installation of energy efficient fixtures, and stormwater management.

HNL Conrac facts:

The Conrac is located on an 11-acre site bordered by Aolele Street to the north, the Terminal 2 (Overseas Terminal) parking structure to the west, the “Arrivals” roadway to the south, and Paiea Street to the east.

Total square feet: 1.8 million over five-stories.

Artwork within the Conrac was created by Koloa artist, Carol Bennett.

Theme of the Conrac design is ahupuaʻa. Art on the first floor represents land through imagery of pili grass and activities such as kapa making. Art on the second floor represents water through imagery meant to evoke rain, the ti plant, and fish.

Estimated reduction in potable water usage by 35% through use of low flow fixtures and non-potable irrigation.

Energy cost savings of 24% compared to the ASHRAE performance-based energy standard.

Hawai ʻi Airport Modernization Program Background

The Hawaiʻi Airport Modernization Program was developed in close cooperation with the airlines and other airport and visitor industry partners and seeks to improve efficiency and safety at Hawaiʻi airports. More information on the program can be found at https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com

