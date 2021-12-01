New Digital Marketing Company Exo Agency Launched in Seattle

The agency has officially launched on September 30th, 2021 with an office headquartered in the heart of Seattle’s Central Business District.

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, United States, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exo Agency provides digital marketing and advertising solutions, specializing in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay per Click (PPC) Management, social media marketing, and web development services.

The company constantly stays up-to-date with the latest algorithm updates and offers custom-fitted and affordable SEO packages for small and medium businesses globally. The core services included are on-page SEO, technical SEO, and off-page SEO which are all in compliance with Google’s policy.

Additionally, Exo Agency also offers guest posting services that are white hat and niche relevant with editorial backlinks that deliver sustainable results and a good ROI. Into the bargain is major media placements e.g. Entrepreneur, Yahoo, Forbes, New York Times that are hassle-free.

Exo Agency is also a Google Partner, as they have demonstrated outstanding performance of maintaining an optimization score of at least 70%, stipulating that they have set up their clients’ accounts to perform well.

The team of professionals at Exo Agency makes it their vision to see businesses of all sizes reach their full potential by using modern marketing strategies and that are proven to help scale businesses either in size, reach, revenue, or all three. This is evident as they have managed at least $10,000 USD in ad spend in the past 90 days, which shows their ability to help clients consistently identify new growth opportunities and sustain their success on an ongoing basis.

“Bookings have increased while digital marketing spend has shrunk. Communication and scheduling have been straightforward throughout the engagement. Customers can expect a transparent, professional, and dedicated partner with Exo Agency,” said Molly Blomquist, CEO of Off Leash K9 Training.

Exo Agency has over 100 customers worldwide from different industries like Jason D. White Real Estate, COMRAD, Creative Tax Solutions, Suncoast Energy, Affordable Legal Help, DC Limo and Car Service, Pinnacle Foundation Repair, American Academy of CPR & First Aid, Inc, and many more.

For more information on effective marketing and advertising solutions from Exo Agency, please visit https://exoagency.com/.

About Exo Agency

Exo Agency is a digital marketing and advertising company situated in the heart of Seattle’s Central Business District that offers services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay per Click (PPC) Management, social media marketing, paid search advertising, link building content, local search strategy and web development services. The Google Partnered agency offers budget-friendly ad custom-tailored action plans to help businesses reduce wasteful spending on advertising and help execute their digital marketing goals.

Website: https://exoagency.com/





Name: Randy McCabe Organization: Exo Agency Address: 800 5th Ave STE 101-800, Seattle, WA 98104 Phone: (650) 254-6267