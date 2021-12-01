PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WISHES HAPPY RETIREMENT TO HALAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY AND KAUAI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER WARDENS

Newsroom Posted on Nov 30, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – After more than three decades of service, Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) Warden Scott Harrington and Kauai Community Correctional Center (KCCC) Warden Neal Wagatsuma announced earlier this month that they would be retiring. Both are officially retired, effective at close of business today (November 30, 2021).

Outgoing KCCC Warden Wagatsuma has been with the Department for 38 years, including 26-years as the KCCC Warden. Wagatsuma started his career with PSD in October 1983 as a social worker. He moved to the role of KCCC Corrections Supervisor in October 1992 and was promoted to KCCC Warden in May 1995.

HCF Warden Harrington served 34 years with the Department in various correctional roles. Harrington has been the Warden of Halawa since September 2018. He started his corrections career with PSD as an adult corrections officer in 1987. He worked his way up through promotions to eventually become the Chief of Security at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) in July 2012 and then WCF Warden in July 2013, before moving to his current position at HCF.

“Wardens Harrington and Wagatsuma have devoted most of their careers to the safety and security as well as the advancement of our correctional system,” said Max Otani, PSD Director. “They have witnessed and helped oversee many changes over the years. I want to personally thank these two individuals for their many years of dedicated service to the state as well as to our correctional system.”

Current HCF Deputy Warden Lyle Antonio and KCCC Corrections Supervisor Jerry Jona are stepping in as the temporary acting wardens at each facility until official recruitment for the positions open.

Scott Harrington

Neal Wagatsuma

