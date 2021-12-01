InkJetBiz Launches Mutoh XPJ-1642WR Dye Sub Printer
New Mutoh XPJ-1642WR Dye Sub Printer
First Showing of Mutoh XperJet 1642WR in the AmericasSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • 64-inch Four Color Dye Sub Printer
• Automatic Nozzle Cleaning and Detection
• Enhanced Media Handling Capabilities
• Media Tracker for Cost Controls
• Works with Mutoh Dye Sublimation Ink DH21
• Supports All Types of Dye Sub Papers from Thin to Thick
New XPJ1642WR
With the discontinuation of the ValueJet 1624, Mutoh required a replacement and the XpertJet 1642WR is it. The XPJ-1642WR is a fully-featured four-color dye sub printer that joins the recently released Mutoh XPJ-1682WR dye sub printer. This fully-featured printer is perfect when paired with Mutoh DH21 Dye Sub Ink and GO SubliMate Dye Sub Paper. The XPJ-1642WR features two brand new ultra-wide Mutoh AccuFine piezo variable drop print heads, installed in a staggered configuration. In combination with Mutoh’s new proprietary i-screen weaving technology, the new print heads will deliver exceptional print quality at higher production speeds time after time.
Targeted at the sublimation transfer market, the XpertJet 1642WR dye sublimation printer will deliver high-quality graphics for transfer onto all possible flexible and rigid polyester materials: in-store textile décor graphics and displays, soft signage and graphics for events and tradeshows, home decoration, flags and pennants, sports goods, promotional items apparel such as fashion, blouses, sportswear, outdoor jackets and T-shirts. The XPJ-1642WR will also print directly onto closed coated polyester fabrics or mixed fibers.
The XPJ-1642WR is ready for production: rolls can be easily mounted thanks to newly designed media core flanges. Additionally, continuous printing is made possible with the different motorized take-up systems available from Mutoh. The XPJ-1642WR is able to use the Mutoh Economy 64-inch Take-up System (VJ16/19-TUP30U), the Mutoh Standard 64-inch Take-up System (VJ16/19-TUP30U), or the Mutoh XpertJet HD (Heavy Duty) Feed and Take-up System (IJ-TUP100-01). All of the Mutoh take-up systems are available from InkJetBiz.
Availability/Price
The Mutoh XPJ-1642WR is available from InkJetBiz immediately and has a list price of $19,995.
Online Seminar
InkJetBiz will host an online launch of the new Mutoh XPJ-1682WR printer along with the Mutoh RJ-900X printer on December 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM PST. This online seminar will be the first showing of this product in the Americas. For further information please go to www.inkjetbiz.com
