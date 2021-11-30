ALM Automotive Group Announces Launch of New Website with all the Tools Needed to Buy or Sell a Vehicle

The new site allows customers to browse ALM’s inventory, apply for financing and even purchase a vehicle entirely online.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent used car dealership ALM Automotive Group , also known as ALM Cars, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website that comes with all the tools needed for customers to find a new vehicle or sell their existing one. With a fresh, new design, the site is easy to navigate and allows people to shop ALM’s inventory, apply for financing, and even complete the entire purchasing process online.The website also offers tools to facilitate the process of trading in or selling a vehicle. Both of these options allow customers to get offers for their current vehicles online.“We are excited about the launch of our new website,” says Daniel Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer of ALM Automotive group. “It’s going to make the process of buying or selling a vehicle so much easier – so easy, in fact, that you won’t even need to leave home!”According to Salazar, the new site has already been tried and tested by a number of customers, who haven’t hesitated to give it a thumbs up.“Online car buying is something that people have really taken to since the pandemic hit,” Salazar explains. “But apart from the safety factor involved in shopping online, it’s also a real time-saver. Our customers appreciate the fact that ALM Cars offers a five-day exchange policy which allows them to exchange their vehicle within five days or 300 miles.”With over 4,000 cars for sale, ALM Automotive Group ships nationwide and offers free shipping within the state of Georgia. To view the new site, visit https://www.almcars.com About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has eight locations in Georgia and South Carolina. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,000 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.