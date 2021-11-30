ArtMattan Films New Acquisition BACK OF THE MOON Theatrical Release Date Set to Dec 3, 2021

Couple BACK OF THE MOON Back of the Moon Poster Back of the Moon - Boxer

Oscar-nominated South African director, Angus Gibson, takes us back to the glitz and menace of 1958 Sophiatown in his stylish new film, Back Of The Moon.

BACK OF THE MOON is better than most of what comes out of Hollywood of late. So do yourself a favor, and find a way to see it.” — Bradley Gibson, Filmthreat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films New Acquisition BACK OF THE MOON Theatrical Release Date Set to Dec 3, 2021ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, acquires the North American rights to BACK OF THE MOON by Angus Gibson. The film will get a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 3.Oscar-nominated South African director, Angus Gibson, takes us back to the glitz and menace of 1958 Sophiatown in his stylish new film, Back Of The Moon.This thriller drama is about an intellectual gangster who plans to resist the Apartheid police from forcing the residents of Gerty street out of their homes to be trucked to a desolate township, ten miles out of the city. But then, he meets beautiful Miriam Makeba like torch-singer Eve Msomi. And everything changes...Directed by Angus Gibson, South Africa, 2019, 95min, Drama, Zulu w/English subtitles• South African Film and Television Awards (2020), Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film• Black Film Festival Montreal, Canada (2020), Best International Narrative Feature• Durban International Film Festival, South Africa (2019), Best South African Narrative Feature" Back of the Moon is a towering achievement. The brilliant script is rendered impeccably by the performances of Lukunku, Xaba, Moshes, and the rest of the cast. Never mind that this is a foreign film spoken in three languages (Zulu, French, and English), it is better than most of what comes out of Hollywood of late. So do yourself a favor, and find a way to see it.” ~ Filmthreat" Eve is kind of a character that was based on Miriam Makeba on the eve that she leaves for London. So you have this great talent that you know is being driven out of this country and then Badman, played by Richard Lukunku, is an intellectual, he should have been a leader in the community and in order to hold his head up high, he has become a gangster. So both of these pretty fabulous characters are lost to South Africa. That is something that I find sad.” ~ Director August WilsonAngus Gibson, one of South Africa’s premier documentary filmmakers, is a founding member of Free Filmmakers, a film co-operative established in 1985 to create a relevant South African cinema. Since 1983, when he created his first television drama, he has produced, directed, and co-written numerous highly acclaimed and internationally award-winning documentary series and TV dramas for British and South African television, including the Heartlines series, Yizo Yizo, and Soweto, a History. He also has a rich documentary feature film experience. He co-directed the Oscar-nominated authorized biography, Mandela, for Jonathan Demme’s production company. His diverse media projects, which include audio-visual contributions to the Apartheid Museum and the Hecter Pieterson Museum, have been influential in the anti-apartheid movement. His latest film Back to the Moon, an award-winning South African film set in 1958 Sophiatown was released in 2019 in South Africa.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2021 twenty nine years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, Stand Down Soldier, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Foreign Body, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and most recently The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh and Marighella. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

