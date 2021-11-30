retractable front door screen double french door retractable screens Large Motorized retractable screens

Bravo Screens are pleased to introduce the Benefits of Retractable Screens for 2022. A huge leap in retractable screen technology is here!

Motorized retractable screens appear at the touch of a button and disappear when they are not needed. Perfect for indoor and outdoor living spaces, these custom made and professionally installed screens let in the fresh air, offer shade from the sun, provide protection from insects and offers privacy.

Bravo Screens designs and manufactures retractable screens right here in North America in a state of the art factory. Bravo Screens provide a smooth installation process and are priced competitively.

Bravo Screens are a family-owned business that only uses highly trained technicians to design the latest in retractable screens. Built with North American homes in mind, Bravo Screens come in a variety of designs to ensure customization that is right for the home. Advantages: Privacy to relax in an intimate and comfortable setting. Protection from the sun's UV rays, glare, insects, and light rain. Protection for furniture from fading and weather damage.

Ultrasonic fabric options that are resistant to the sun while offering a wide array of colours and patterns.

Modern motor technology to control retracting screens. Multiple colour options for the retractable screen's housing.Bravo Screens has improved the recessed retractable roll screens designed hidden and out of sight. Bravo Screens design retractable screens for your patio, lanai, deck, or garage. Manufactured for strength and fully customizable for 2022. For new home construction, Bravo Screens will work with the architect and the builder to incorporate roll screens into the design and ensure the best possible layout.

Bravo Screens’ retractable system blends into the door casement and can be installed on virtually any opening, offering an unobstructed view that

older standard screens don't allow. Bravo Screens support agents are happy to help get the right system for your building.

“ Bravo Screens has designed the perfect fusion of discreet style and cutting-edge technology and we continue to meet our customer’s requirements. The screens are manufactured to precisely match the screen to any opening with availability in a variety of styles, finishes and custom colors including powder-coated and anodized aluminum finish,” said Mr. Singh, President and CEO.

“At Bravo Screens we are eco friendly, reducing the use of your air-conditioning by controlling airflow ultimately making your home environment friendly.”

This special design eliminates almost 98% of common service issues associated with motorized screens – such as hang-ups, re wrapping, and dislodging – and guarantees that our screens outperform all other systems sold today.

About Bravo Screens: A global leader in the world of home furnishings. Window Treatments for your home or business - A portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, French Door Cellular Shades, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes!

Built on over 115 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Bravo Screens have sold thousands of products over the past decade in the North America market with unparalleled customer satisfaction. Now, we are expanding the new retractable patio screen product line to customers across the country and intend to continue our commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry!

The Bravo Retractable Screens are now available for purchase, with a retail program that requires a deposit here in our North American office. For

more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information and technical specifications, Call toll free direct line. The Bravo Screens team is ready to schedule a Free Estimate.

