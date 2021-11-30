Bradford Rand, President & CEO Of The Official Cyber Security Summit Talks About Cyber Security Trends & Upcoming Events

Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Cyber Security Summit www.CyberSecuritySummit.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Bradford Rand, President & CEO Of The Official Cyber Security Summit Talks About Cyber Security Trends “In The Boardroom” On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com . “Cyber attacks have become a regular occurrence – it seems like every week we hear of a new major cyber security breach. Bad actors are becoming more advanced and the threats they pose to companies are evolving".

The Official Cyber Security Summit Returns to In-Person Events in 2022 and Announces Launch of the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit

After gathering some of the biggest names in Cyber Security and seeing record-breaking registration & attendance, the Official Cyber Security Summit looks forward to wrapping up its 2021 schedule strong and has exciting news for what’s in store for next year.

The final virtual Cyber Security Summit conference of the year will be Houston / San Antonio - Dec. 2nd. Thought leaders include Experts from the US Dept. of Justice, The NSA Red Team, Darktrace, IBM Security, Cybercrime Support Network, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell Technologies, and many more.

The Official Cyber Security Summit team is extremely pleased & honored to have connected tens of thousands of Senior Level Industry Executives with Industry Experts & cutting-edge solution providers across the U.S. this year, producing 40+ events including the virtual Cyber Security Summit conferences, Women in Cyber Leadership panels, Cyber Power Hour webinars, Open Banking Security event and other private events,

Bradford Rand, President & CEO of the Official Cyber Security Summit discussed why he believes these events have been so successful and why they’re even more important today. “Cyber attacks have become a regular occurrence – it seems like every week we hear of a new major cyber security breach. Bad actors are becoming more advanced and the threats they pose to companies are evolving. It’s no longer just the company’s IT infrastructure that is under attack or those who work in traditional cyber security roles who are responsible for protecting their company. A simple phishing email could cripple an entire company, so what the Cyber Security Summit does - educating and equipping executives with the essential information, best practices, and technologies they need to prevent & combat cyber attacks - is crucial in today’s age.”

With this in mind, the Official Cyber Security Summit eagerly anticipates its 2022 conference series which will be a new hybrid model, most notably featuring a transition back to Live In-Person events that are invitation-only for an intimate audience of executives, while still offering a virtual component for executives who cannot attend in person but would like to join from their home or office. By doing so, the Official Cyber Security Summit is excited to once again connect their attendees, speakers, sponsors & partners face-to-face while maintaining a virtual aspect that offers its own unique benefits. The Official 2022 Series will be posted on CyberSecuritySummit.com in the coming weeks.

In addition to its big news of returning to in person events, the Official Cyber Security Summit is proud to announce the launch of a new sub-division: the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit! With the increased frequency and severity of attacks on critical health networks, the healthcare sector has seen the importance of strong cyber security grow exponentially in its everyday operation. That being said, the Cyber Security Healthcare & Pharma Summit is designed exclusively for Healthcare Executives responsible for their company’s cyber security who are tasked with protecting sensitive healthcare data and evaluating solutions to protect their company’s infrastructure. The Healthcare & Pharma Summit be hosted virtually for the Eastern U.S. on March 1, 2022 and for the Western U.S. on Sept. 29th. The agenda will feature renowned Subject Matter Experts discussing telehealth, medical device security, patient privacy, and various other security challenges within the industry. Innovative providers leading in this space have already signed on to demonstrate their latest solutions & services, such as Check Point Software Technologies, ExtraHop Networks, Flashpoint, and ForeScout Technologies. More details on this next-generation event are to follow.

Parent company and job fair division TECHEXPO Top Secret (www.TechExpoUSA.com) will also be wrapping up its 2021 calendar of hiring events after consistently bringing together security cleared professionals and leading employers within the defense & intelligence industry each month to fill competitive and exciting career opportunities. At one of its recent hiring events, over 500 interviews were conducted in just one-day!

The final 2021 TECHEXPO professional virtual job fair will be on December 2 – Top Secret Clearance or Above Required.

Inside Look: The Official Cyber Security Summit