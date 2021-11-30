New System Helps UK Trade Businesses to Scale and Grow
I’ve faced many hurdles throughout my career – including a failed commercial electrical business – and I only wish I had someone who’d been through it to help steer me at the start.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a UK trade business that wants to scale in 2022?
Two comprehensive courses have been launched to guide small businesses in the trade sector to success. Delivered by a team of experts with extensive experience growing trade companies from the ground up, the Business Growth Operating System provides business owners with the specific tools they need to scale.
While there are many office-centric business training schemes, tradespeople need advice from people who understand the uniqueness of the sector. In a line of work where freelance and contractor work is common, a skilled tradesperson can find themselves with a fledgling business on their hands without the structure and management skills to lead it to success. This can quickly get chaotic and lead to its downfall before it really has the opportunity to take off.
The Business Growth Operating System was created to support small business owners in this position and offers two distinct courses to guide people through this often-tricky transition. The ‘Business Playbook’ provides a deep dive into business management – from creating a company roadmap with tangible targets and structuring the team to monitoring sales and effectively marketing business.
The ‘Personal Playbook’ focuses on developing the skills new business owners need to lead a thriving business, with focus on building strong interpersonal relationships, task and time management, and being resilient in business during difficult times. Each Playbook forms the basis of an eight-part training programme, which includes one-on-one coaching with the team of experts, and group calls that enable participants to collaborate and learn from fellow business owners.
The Business Growth Operating System was founded by Business Coach Darren Barlow, who has been in business for over 30 years. Starting as an electrical tradesman, Darren went on to manage a team and eventually own his own multi-million-pound construction company. It was during this period that Darren experienced the growing pains that many new trade companies experience.
“Running a business isn’t easy and it wasn’t at all what I expected,” Darren says. “I’ve faced many hurdles throughout my career – including a failed commercial electrical business – and I only wish I had someone who’d been through it to help steer me at the start.”
Darren’s current company, Barlows Services, is flourishing, turning over £10,000,000+ annually. “The key is to invest in yourself as a business owner and leader,” he shares. “We’ve spent years developing these business-building Playbooks and we’re confident they’ll create a clear path ahead for you and your team.”
Access to the Business Growth Operating System is available now. To learn more about the Business Growth Operating System, visit www.bgos.co.uk. See what each Playbook contains by clicking on the ‘Business Playbook’ and ‘Personal Playbook’ tabs, or can sign up here.
