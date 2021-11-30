Baton Rouge is Now Home to Louisiana's First Big Jerry's Fencing
The fencing company is expecting more territories before the year’s end.
What we have here is an extremely simple to operate business that is needed in markets across the U.S.”BATON ROUGE, LOUSIANA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Jerry’s Fencing, a tech-savvy fencing company, has just sold its first Louisiana territory.
— Jerry Davis, Founder
The newest unit was purchased by Ronnie Brown in Baton Rouge, LA. “We are excited to have Mr. Brown join our franchise network,” stated Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “We offer a low investment opportunity to dive into a thriving home service niche, and we do this differently than most other brands out there.”
Big Jerry’s Fencing is unique due to its simple estimate process based on their website’s Quick Quote tool. The software makes the process and experience more smooth for both the clients and the franchisees. The company provides a variety of fencing styles to both residential and commercial clients, including aluminum, vinyl, chain link, and more.
Momentum has continued to build for the brand since its franchise launch last year. According to Davis, two more prospects are in line to become the next Big Jerry’s franchisees before the close of the year. “What we have here is an extremely simple to operate business that is needed in markets across the U.S.,” asserted Davis. “I am confident that our brand will grow quickly over the next few months as entrepreneurs learn about the opportunity and see the value in our offering.”
Big Jerry’s Fencing is actively accepting applications for new franchise partners. For more information about the Big Jerry’s Fencing franchise opportunity, visit www.bigjerrysfencingfranchise.com.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
