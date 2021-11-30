Tempesta Media Announces a $1K Digital Marketing Scholarship for Talented Third- and Fourth-Year Undergraduate Students
Tempesta Media, an industry leader and pioneer in digital marketing strategy, announces the launch of its scholarship program.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media announces the launch of its scholarship program for talented third- and fourth-year undergraduate students who are majoring in journalism or marketing. The scholarship is for the field of digital marketing and is valued at $1,000, which will be given to one worthy student each year.
Scholarship overview
Tempesta Media’s scholarship program seeks upperclassmen undergraduate students (those entering their junior or senior years) who are majoring in journalism or marketing. They must be attending an accredited educational institution in the United States. Tempesta Media will provide $1,000 to a worthy student to help them pursue their interests and develop their skills towards their marketing career path.
What are the requirements and criteria?
Only one applicant will be awarded the scholarship annually. Candidates must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5, and a minimum major GPA of 3.75.
In addition to these objective requirements, the Tempesta Media review board will also consider candidates' answers to a series of essay questions. The winning candidate will best display their passion for digital marketing and knowledge in their intended field. This subjective portion of the application process will enable students to express their interest and capabilities in their own words, showing Tempesta Media why they believe they are deserving of the scholarship.
Purpose of the scholarship
Tempesta Media’s company values
Tempesta Media's culture is inspired by its core values. The team is passionate about quality digital marketing and is guided by these drivers. The winner's values should align with Tempesta Media's. They want to see in the winner an aspiring professional who exemplifies integrity, initiative, drive, and a willingness for constant self-improvement. These values are also key pillars of digital marketing, and Tempesta Media is looking for a candidate who they believe has the morals, goals, and enthusiasm to learn and excel in this field.
The company's goals for the scholarship
Tempesta Media is an industry leader and pioneer in digital marketing. They are committed to the future of digital marketing and always aim to champion the young professionals in the industry. It is Tempesta Media's goal to push the quality of the industry, and the team believes this is found in the hearts and minds of new digital marketers. They hope these students will continue to foster quality in their field. And as part of their commitment, Tempesta Media intends to open its doors and offer an ongoing internship as part of this program.
Tempesta Media prides itself on giving back to help ensure the digital marketing community will always strive for the highest quality. They believe this program will contribute to that quality.
Important dates to remember
Tempesta Media's scholarship will be awarded for use during the fall 2022 semester:
• Deadline to apply: April 30, 2022
• Winner announcement: May 16, 2022
For more information or to apply, visit this page.
About Tempesta Media
Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service brings together cutting-edge technology with world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services. For more information, please get in touch with us at (312) 371-0555 or Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
