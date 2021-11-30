EDRM Releases Results of Global Web and Social Media Collections Survey Sponsored by Trusted Partner, Pagefreezer

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to release the results of its inaugural global web and social media collections survey, sponsored by EDRM trusted partner, Pagefreezer. The survey results will be released on an eDiscovery Week webinar, with a downloadable report, on December 1, 2021.

The goal of this survey was to understand the key challenges legal professionals are facing when it comes to the collection of web and social media content for use during legal matters. The survey examined the most important data sources that legal teams contend with on a regular basis, and also explored the the biggest barriers to successful collection and use of this online evidence.

“The results of this report echo the challenges we’ve heard from customers and other industry professionals,” said Peter Callaghan, chief revenue officer for Pagefreezer. “Massive data volumes have rendered manual collections and traditional e-discovery methods much less effective. What’s needed are new solutions and approaches that are not only capable of dealing with large data volumes, but also able to facilitate collection processes that are consistent, repeatable, and reliable across a multitude of data sources.”

“Given how central web and social media content has become to everyday communication and collaboration, it’s an area that no organization can ignore. However, many legal teams are still trying to identify satisfactory systems and processes.” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Upstream data reduction and downstream review and production difficulties make web and social collection a full EDRM challenge.”

Register for the Pagefreezer sponsored EDRM Global Web and Social Media Collection Results webinar here.

Date: December 1st, 2021

Time: Noon Eastern

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edrm-ediscovery-week-tickets-214719641227

About Pagefreezer

Pagefreezer is a leading provider of website, social media, mobile text, and enterprise collaboration recordkeeping and data collection solutions for the public and private sectors. Pagefreezer’s solutions help organizations collect and preserve evidence from unstructured data sources for both defensive and offensive legal purposes. These records are routinely used by hundreds of organizations for both legal and compliance matters.

Pagefreezer is a SaaS application that lets organizations of all sizes monitor data sources like website and social media accounts, and team collaboration tools, and permanently preserve this content in evidentiary quality. Archived data (including edited and deleted content) can be replayed as if it’s live and if often used for litigation and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, Pagefreezer offers WebPreserver, a Chrome extension that automatically and defensibly captures evidence from third-party websites and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Learn more at Pagefreezer.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.



EDRM Media Contact

Kaylee Walstad

Chief Strategy Officer

EDRM Global, Inc.

Kaylee@EDRM.net

+1(612)804-3244

Pagefreezer Media Contact

Miranda Pang

Director of Marketing

Pagefreezer Software Inc.

Miranda.pang@pagefreezer.com

604-262-7752