ZTERS Named Houston Top Workplace Third Year Running
Family-owned company expands footprint and job opportunities for the region.
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide construction site and commercial waste services company ZTERS has been named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace for 2021. This is the third consecutive year the company has made the list. Results are based on employee feedback provided to independent, third-party employee technology company Energage LLC. The employee survey anonymously measures company culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection.
— Chad Farley, President Market Development
“Our employees, or Zeeps, are the heart of the company,” said Shay Sims, ZTERS President of Operations. “We’re so excited to make the list, because we value their contributions and strive to provide a supportive environment where people can grow professionally and personally.”
The company expanded its Houston headquarters to accommodate a significant staff increase in 2021, and construction has started on an additional build-out to increase space for more hires in 2022. Founded in 2009, the family-owned company has three times been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies list.
"ZTERS was founded with the dual intention of providing top-quality service to the industry and providing great jobs for people in the community,” said Chad Farley, ZTERS President of Market Development. “We’re lucky to have a great team and many people who have been with us practically from the beginning.”
The Top Workplaces ranking system was built on 14 years of workplace culture research and analysis by Energage LLC, including surveying more than 23 million employees across 70,000 organizations. The results are based solely on employee feedback and responses.
“Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
ZTERS encourages candidates to explore www.zters.com/careers for available opportunities.
About ZTERS
ZTERS has been named one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies and a Houston Chronicle Best Workplace. Since 2009, the family-owned company has provided top-rated site solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites and outdoor events. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. With a customer-first approach, every project has a dedicated account manager who provides upfront pricing with no hidden fees.
The team celebrated a record-setting year by tossing pies at Chad Farley, our market development director.