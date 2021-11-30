Worldwide Distributed Energy Generation Market is Expected to Reach USD 532.3 Bn by 2027 - ResearchCMFE

Governmental initiatives in the adoption of renewable energy are anticipated to drive the distributed energy generation market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Distributed Energy Generation Market size was valued at USD 263.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of USD 532.3 Bn.”



Global “Distributed Energy Generation Market Forecast to 2027” Updated report added by ResearchCMFE provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period 2021-2027. Governmental initiatives in the adoption of renewable energy are anticipated to drive the distributed energy generation market growth. This report has segmented the global Distributed Energy Generation market based on end-users, technology, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & , Construction., Rolls-Royce plc, Sharp Corp., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar, Suzlon Energy Ltd., General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toyota Turbine Systems Inc., Ansaldo Energia, Cummins, Fuelcell Energy, Bloom Energy, Flexenergy, Bergey, Blattner, Mortenson, Black & Veatch, Swinerton Renewable Energy, Synergy Solar etc. in the coming years.

The distributed energy generation market is majorly growing due to the growing urbanization in developing countries, and the increase in demand for energy. Countries such as India, China, Argentina, Brazil, are on the verge of rapid urbanization. For instance, the government and utilities can offer vital goods and services more easily and at a lower cost due to the density of metropolitan residents. Brazil's investments in renewable energy capacity increased by 23%, marking the seventh consecutive year of growth. Brazil was responsible for 2.9% of global renewable energy capacity investment. Brazil is the world's second largest producer of biofuels, after the United States, with a 26 % share of global production. It is ahead of Indonesia (7%), Germany (3%), and China (2%). (3 %). To meet rising local demand, Brazilian biodiesel output climbed by 9% to a record 6.4 billion litres in 2020.

Key Findings:

Based on technology , the solar PV segment held the largest market share for the year 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

Industrial segment accounted to be the largest market in the year 2020, in terms of end use

Based on regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period in the distributed energy generation market analysis

Distributed Energy Generation Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Fuel Cells

Solar PV

Wind Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Others

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Distributed Energy Generation in these regions, from 2021 to 2027, covering

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the regional distributed energy generation market size. The increased demand for energy in countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia as a result of rising population and rapid urbanization is likely to be a major driver of the distributed energy generation industry. The Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change has set aside 500 MW for the 2019 NEM quota, with 450 MW for commercial and industrial buildings and 50 MW for residential structures. In comparison to the permitted capacity of 18.24 MW in 2018, a total of 16.6 MW of NEM has been approved as of May 2019. In the peninsula, there are around 4.12 million buildings with solar roof-top potential. As a result, the government is focusing on commercial and industrial buildings, encouraging them to go solar.

The report also provides in-depth analysis of key trends in Distributed Energy Generation market forecast:

In September 2021, The Sun Ba Power Phase II Combined Cycle Power Plant to be built by Siemens Energy and its consortium partner CTCI Corporation, Taiwan's premier Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm. The project will be a key component of Taiwan's energy transition, which aims to move away from coal and nuclear power and toward more ecologically friendly gas-fired power plants and renewable energy sources.

In June 2021, Suzlon, announced that it has received an order from CLP India for the building of a 252 MW wind power project. Suzlon planned to erect 120 S120-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower.

