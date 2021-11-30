White Bullet appoints Stuart Dickinson as Director of Advertising Operations and Client Success
Following a raft of integrations with major programmatic advertising platforms, White Bullet brings in veteran Dickinson to oversee adtech partnershipsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IP protection and cybersecurity company, White Bullet, today announces the appointment of Stuart Dickinson as Director of Advertising Operations and Client Success. Stuart will focus on programmatic, adtech integrations and advertising clients and brings with him a wealth of experience in digital advertising, operations and integrations.
Having started his career in companies such as Carlton Interactive and Lastminute.com, Stuart’s track record as an inspiring team leader with deep knowledge of digital media and advertising technology ecosystems includes many years spent setting up, managing and gathering insight from ad tech products and campaigns on both the buy side and sell side.
Most recently Operations Director at ad platform Pubstar, Stuart led the technical management of multiple publisher side ad stack projects, facilitating the delivery of programmatic and direct campaigns. Prior to this, he was Head of Ad Operations EMEA at Blis, at the helm of a programmatic trading team of 15 across EMEA. Other high profile roles have included Head of Advertising Operations at agenda21 Digital Ltd, where Stuart worked with clients such as The AA, Macmillan Cancer Care and Epson and Operations Director at Project Sunblock, where he was part of the leadership team for a first-to-market ad verification platform. In this role, Stuart presented brand safety, viewability and ad fraud products and methodologies in order to educate clients and partners internally and externally, whilst leading data analytics projects to make sense of large data volumes and set ad fraud and viewability benchmarks.
Peter Szyszko, CEO and Founder of White Bullet, comments: “Stuart has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry and an enviable track record of success, not to mention significant expertise in data and analytics. A valuable and highly energetic team player, I have no doubt that he will advance our programmatic efforts significantly – whilst helping to develop and drive our business within the wider ad tech ecosystem.”
Stuart adds: “I am thrilled to be working with White Bullet’s market-leading and highly innovative development and data teams to improve its products, lead platform integrations and facilitate impactful use of data. I have long admired the company’s approach and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together with our key programmatic integrations.”
White Bullet’s platform detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking advertising and financial impact - with AI and machine learning taking the strain. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) takes the profit out of intellectual property crime: It looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It has already prevented millions of pounds of ad spend from funding criminal activity by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners; connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about risk, so all parties can take action.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies piracy risk data and protection, brand safety solutions, and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policymakers, and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a certified anti-piracy solutions provider under the advertising industry regulator TAG and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts and dedicated technical engineers who specialize in AI, big data models, and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the funding and distribution of pirated content. With offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policymakers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
