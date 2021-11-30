Submit Release
Adnami to receive six-figure sum of investment from Danish government

Innobooster - a programme offered by the Innovation Fund Denmark - is designed to support innovative development projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech company Adnami, has announced it is to receive funding from the Innovation Fund Denmark programme, ‘Innobooster’; an initiative led by the Danish government and designed to support innovative development projects within startups.

Adnami specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions and works with a growing portfolio of publishers, agencies and advertisers In Europe.

CEO, Simon Kvist Gaulshøj comments: “This is a testament to our results, our technology and our strategy to become a leading technology business within rich media and high impact advertising. The investment will go towards a defined development project which forms a key part of our roadmap.”

Innovation Fund Denmark invests in entrepreneurs, researchers and businesses which create value for Denmark; providing new solutions to society’s biggest challenges. All the projects it invests in have requirements of societal engagement, transparency, education and ethics. Co-financing from Innobooster can help these innovation projects get off the ground – enabling them to contribute to solving societal challenges.

Meanwhile, launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm and London, Adnami is set to expand its programmatic tech solutions for high impact advertising throughout Europe in 2021. The company works with a diverse range of clients, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull.

For more information: simon@adnami.io
Website: www.adnami.io

About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnami’s templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.

Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here

