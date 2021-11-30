Additional Delaware Hunting, Trapping Seasons To Open in December

Waterfowl hunters await as ducks are called into their decoy spread. US Fish and Wildlife Service photo

Waterfowl and Antlerless Deer Hunting Seasons, Numerous Trapping Seasons Included

Delaware waterfowl hunters are gearing up for the state’s third duck hunting season segment, which runs from Friday, Dec. 10 through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and the second Canada goose hunting season segment, which runs from Friday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Additional hunting seasons to include the special antlerless deer season open in December, as well as the opening of numerous trapping seasons.

Deer hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of Delaware’s deer population. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through January 2022, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons. Additional information is available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

Hunting season dates opening in December:

Beaver: Dec. 1 through Mar. 19, 2022, Private Land Only

Woodcock and common snipe: Dec. 3 through Jan. 17, 2022

Antlerless deer: Dec. 11 through 19, including Sundays Dec. 12 and 19*

Ducks, coots and mergansers: Dec. 10 through Jan. 31, 2022

Brant: Dec. 11 through Jan. 31, 2022

Canada goose (Migratory season): Dec. 24 through Jan. 22, 2022

*Archery and crossbow hunters may hunt deer during the December antlerless season but may NOT harvest antlered deer.

Trapping season dates opening** in December:

Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum, nutria: ○ New Castle County: Dec. 1 through Mar. 10, 2022 (March 20 on embanked meadows) ○ Kent and Sussex counties: Dec. 15 through Mar. 15, 2022

Red fox and coyote: Dec. 1 through Mar. 10, 2022

Beaver: Dec. 1 through Mar. 20, 2022, Private Land Only

**Groundhog trapping season continues through June 30, 2022

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Bobwhite quail: through Jan. 1, 2022

Mourning dove: through Jan. 31, 2022

Archery and crossbow deer: through Jan. 31, 2022, including all Sundays

Sea ducks in Special Sea Duck Area: through Jan. 31, 2022

Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): through Jan. 31, 2022

Snow goose: through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022

Ring-necked pheasant (male only): through Feb. 5, 2022

Gray squirrel: through Feb. 5, 2022

Cottontail rabbit: through Feb. 28, 2022

Coyote (hunting): through Feb. 28, 2022

Red fox (hunting): through Feb. 28, 2022

Raccoon and opossum (hunting): through Feb. 28, 2022***

Crows: through March 26, 2022, June 23 through 25, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

Groundhog: through June 30, 2022

***Special raccoon and opossum hunting hours during the December antlerless, January handgun, January shotgun and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7:00 p.m. until midnight (reference the hunting and trapping guide for these deer season dates).

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas, with details available at de.gov/wamaps. Information specific to Sunday deer hunting on state wildlife areas is available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Migratory bird hunters, except crow hunters, also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the DNREC ePermitting system website or by calling toll free 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868). If using the DNREC ePermitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/huntinglicense or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining a LEN are reminded that they should create a profile using the DNREC ePermitting system portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so. Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at 2021/2022 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.

Additional information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas is available in the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

