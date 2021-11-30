Matilda Cloud Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Matilda Cloud has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.
AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.
Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates Matilda Cloud as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.
“Matilda Cloud is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status,” said Suresh Cheruku, CEO “Matilda fully automates the discovery of candidate applications for cloud migration, the determination of their scope, dependencies, and resource requirements and then the process of migrating and provisioning the application into the target cloud environment via CloudFormation Infrastructure as Code”. “This allows customers to accelerate their journey to the cloud, and improve their agility and ROI operating applications in the cloud” added Cheruku.
“Today we are in the position to offer a complete portfolio of solutions to migrate any workload to AWS using any migration strategy,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, AWS Migration Services. “Customers and partners can confidently use solutions validated by AWS to undertake migration and modernization journey at scale.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
“With Matilda Migrate, we are able to accurately migrate our customers applications to the cloud in less than half of the time, with less than half of the manpower required to manually discover, plan and migrate these applications”, said Sumir Walia, Director, Chitakara University. “Furthermore, as a result of Matilda Migrate modernizing these applications with automatically generated infrastructure as code, the customer benefits we benefit from cloud-based applications that are more agile and easy to enhance”, added Sumir Walia.
About Matilda: Matilda is a privately held company located in Dallas Texas. Matilda Migrate accelerates the customer’s journey to the cloud and improves the post-migration agility and ROI of operating applications in the cloud.
For more information, please visit - https://matildacloud.com/
