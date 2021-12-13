More Overseas Buyers Eye UK Property Market

Increasingly, UK expats and foreign nationals have been looking towards UK property for investment purposes.

As a consequence of the low stock, properties in Manchester are renting thick and fast. In the third quarter of 2021, there were more than 2750 lettings agreed in Manchester, 10.3% higher than we saw in the same period of 2019.

After the terrible effect of the pandemic on London’s rental market, prospects are starting to look up for UK expat and foreign national buy-to-let investors looking to the capital.