NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Zillow Group, Inc. announced Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG) prior to 2021 and continue to hold any of their Zillow Group, Inc. shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 16, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Zillow Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business, that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


