Oncoderm Labs Releases Skincare Products Aimed Towards Cancer Patients

Oncoderm Labs’ medical-grade skincare products are formulated to relieve skin, hair, and nail disorders experienced by cancer patients.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoderm Labs is pleased to announce the launch of its skincare products for cancer patients.Oncoderm Labs is a doctor-designed, safe, clean-ingredient skincare brand which offers both over-the-counter (via Amazon Prime) and precision prescription products (via Telemedicine customized visits) specifically formulated for cancer patients and survivors. The brand was designed to support cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy and are often experiencing uncomfortable side effects that affect their skin.“When we hear cancer treatment side effects, most of us think of hair loss and nausea,” says Melissa Barrett, Co-founder and CEO of Oncoderm Labs, a new oncology support skincare brand . “But there are actually more than 52 side effects to the skin, hair, and nails that may develop from oncology treatments. Debilitating and demoralizing skin disorders such as severe rashes, extreme dryness and itch, and nail separation with infections are the most frequent and unexpected side effects of cancer treatment. And one-third of oncologists actually stop their patients’ cancer treatment due to these skin disorder interruptions, so it’s becoming more and more recognized in oncology that preventing and treating skin disorders during and after cancer treatment are very important.”Oncoderm Labs uses only ingredients that meet the strict health and safety standards of the Environmental Working Group. The organization specializes in the research of the risk and safety of various chemical compounds, with the clinic’s skincare products being paraben-free, fragrance-free, formaldehyde-free, FDA-approved, and proven to enhance the quality of life of cancer patients. Some of its products include hydrating gels, nail restoration creams, and hair growth serums.“We created Oncoderm Labs to support cancer patients and survivors with extremely sensitive skin and who face these dermatologic side effect challenges,” adds Barrett. “Our in-house compounding pharmacists and our all-star medical advisory team of doctors developed Oncoderm’s clean-ingredient, fragrance-free skincare formulas to be free of many harmful ingredients such as propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, artificial dyes, PABA, or parabens. Many of the big-name brands that market themselves as “natural” contain these harmful ingredients that can actually cause or accelerate skin irritations, infections or disrupt a patient’s endocrine system.”To purchase, patients first need to fill out an online questionnaire about their condition and discuss their treatment options with Oncoderm Labs’ specialists through the clinic’s telemedicine platform. Prescriptions are only given once the appropriate product is deemed safe for the patient.Oncoderm Labs provides cancer patients the opportunity to relieve skin, hair, and nail disorders with the help of dedicated doctors, pharmacists, and care specialists. To learn more, visit https://oncodermlabs.com/ About Oncoderm LabsOncoderm Labs provides a wide range of medical-grade skincare products specially formulated by a team of experienced oncodermatologists. They offer prescription products that provide relief for skin, hair, and nail disorders.