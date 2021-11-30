Global Gaming Simulator Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $20,433.9 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2019-2026 COVID-19 Crisis | Confirmed by Research Dive

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a positive impact on the global gaming simulator market, owing to the significant increase in gaming activities across the globe during the pandemic. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global gaming simulator market is expected to generate a revenue of $20,433.9 million by 2026, surging exponentially at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Influencing the CAGR Figures Pre and Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to be 17.2% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario from 2019 to 2026. The pandemic enforced people to stay indoor so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, people across the globe increasingly engaged themselves in numerous gaming activities. In addition, increasing adoption of smartphone around the world is significantly expected to bolster the growth of the global gaming simulator market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market Size Pre and Post COVID-19 Outbreak

According to the report, the real-time market size of the market has significantly increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $6,197.2 million in 2020, while its estimations were $5,933.9million during the pre-COVID scenario. Increasing adoption of gaming simulator by automobile ventures in order to provide an effective training to car racing drivers whilst enhancing the overall driving experience. In addition, increase in the standard of people across the globe is further expected to drive the growth of the gaming simulator market during the forecast period.

Post-Pandemic Insight

Persistent technological enhancement and advancements coupled with increasing investment on R&D and innovation by prominent players of the market is expected to pave the way for the rising demand for gaming simulators in various sectors across the globe. In addition, increasing prevalence of virtual gaming worldwide is further expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the gaming simulator market in the post-pandemic era.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include

Villers Enterprises Ltd. Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Vesaro CXC Simulators Eleetus D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Playseat B.V. Hammacher Schlemmer & Company AeonSim RSEAT Ltd., and many more.

These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansions.

For instance, in August 2021, ESE Entertainment, a Europe-based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, acquired Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support, in order to strengthen ESE’s position in the global gaming simulator market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

