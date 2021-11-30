BOARD MEMBER AND SUSTAINABILITY EXPERT CATHARINE DE LACY AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Catharine de Lacy

Accomplished director, executive, and strategic advisor is the latest to have earned this global distinction.

Catharine is a systems thinker, which is a critical skill for those serving in risk governance positions in this time of greater need for best-in-class risk governance.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Catharine de Lacy of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in the United States.Catharine is an accomplished director, executive, and strategic advisor. She has more than 25 years of experience as a global executive and corporate officer at Fortune 500 companies. Catharine serves as an Independent Director at a private entity and as an advisor to a start-up B corporation in the e-commerce sustainability space. She served as an Independent Director of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TSX: TOG), where she chaired the EHS & Sustainability (EHS&S) Committee. Catharine has served as a board member for several nonprofits and international associations and a two-term Trustee at Merrimack College. Her board roles include Board Chair, Development Committee member, and Finance Committee member. Catharine also served as President and board member of a captive insurer for a Fortune 1000 specialty materials producer."Catharine is a systems thinker, which is a critical skill for those serving in risk governance positions," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "Her award of the Certificate in Risk Governance positions her even more strongly for valuable board service in this time of greater need for risk governance," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute works globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

