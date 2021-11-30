Diabetic Association Medical College, Affiliated with University of Dhaka I MBBS in Bangladesh I Fortune Education
Diabetic Association Medical College is affiliated with University of Dhaka. This Medical College is recognized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare & Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council.
Diabetic Association Medical College is a private Medical College in Bangladesh. This Medical College started its journey on the 15th November 2009. It opened its doors to the students in the academic year 2009-2010.
* This college is situated at the heart of greater Faridpur city with all facilities within reach.
* Female friendly & safe environment
* On-campus AC Hostel with Library
* 500 Bedded Hospital & Highest Patients Flow
* Affordable Fees with Instalments Facility
* Non-Commercial Medical College in Bangladesh
LOCATION
The Diabetic Association Medical College and Hospital is located in a quiet and serene environment in the heart of Faridpur city at Masjid Bari Sarok, Jheeltuly, Faridpur, Bangladesh.
Faridpur is a major city located in the Faridpur District, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh. It is a major commercial hub in Southern Bangladesh. It is the second most important district & largest municipality in Dhaka Division in the city proper. Faridpur is an important center of the jute trade and Hilsa fish trade.
Faridpur City 135 KM from Benapool , Kolkata - Dhaka Highway
HISTORY & FOUNDER
In 1983 – 2009 (Year of Seeding & Structural Development) On 25 November 1983, Dr. Mohammad Zahed with some other social workers established Faridpur Diabetic Association, the mother organization of this medical college. On 01 August 1985, Faridpur Diabetic Association launched a Diabetic test of the patients. On 25 November 1985, Faridpur Diabetic Association got the affiliation of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS).
MBBS in Bangladesh
MBBS in Abroad program is extremely well known in India. MBBS in Bangladesh is turning into a trend among Indian students who would like to study MBBS abroad. MBBS in Bangladesh is among the best choices for students considering starting an international medical career ahead.
MBBS course in Bangladesh is of 5 years divided into 4 phases. College exams are taken semester-wise, and University exams are taken Phase wise. After completion of these 5 years and clearing the Final Professional MBBS exam, a one-year internship is compulsory. The College follows the course curriculum of the MBBS course as laid down by Dhaka University and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM & DC). The University of Dhaka conducts professional examinations and awards certificates of MBBS degree.
Departments of Diabetic Association Medical College
This medical college divided its departments into three parts. i.e PRE-CLINICAL, PARA CLINICAL, CLINICAL.
PRE-CLINICAL:
Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry.
PARA-CLINICAL:
Community Medicine, Forensic Medicine, Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Pathology, Microbiology.
CLINICAL:
Medicine & Allied Subject, Surgery & Allied Subject, Obstetrics & Gynaecology.
MBBS Admission in Diabetic Association Medical College
The Medical College offers a 5-year MBBS Course under the University of Dhaka approved by the Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC).
At present in Government medical college MBBS student seat is about 4350, in the Private medical college MBBS student seat is about 6040.
Eligibility for MBBS in Bangladesh I Bangladesh MBBS Eligibility Criteria
Maximum 2 years study gap accepted after 12 board exams.
Candidates must have the NEET qualifying score. ...
Students must score 60 percent and above in PCB in HSC
MBBS FEES STRUCTURE I MBBS Study Fees and other Expenditures
Total MBBS course fees is USD $40,000 Including tuition fees with AC Hostel. Students may pay the fees by 5 years installment.
A Student has to bear the cost of food of his own. A Student also has to pay the University Examination fees to the University of Dhaka for each professional examination and the Study Tour fee at the 3rd year of the MBBS course.
Facilities of Diabetic Association Medical College
1. Hostel: On-Campus AC Hostel also there are separate for male and female students with excellent facilities for foreign students.
2. Laboratory: There are 9 (nine) laboratories of pre-clinical departments in the college and 4 (four) clinical laboratories in the hospital. All laboratories are enriched by modern equipment and teaching aids.
3. Museum: Department of Anatomy, Pathology, and Community Medicine have separate well-organised museums with a good collection of models, charts, viscera, and specimens.
4. Canteen: We have a neat and clean canteen on the third floor of the academic building to serve nutritious and pure food to the students, teachers, and staff.
ACTIVITIES
Diabetic Association Medical College is not only good at the educational activity they are also performing different types of extracurricular activities. Such as games & Sports, Cultural functions, National & international day celebrations.
