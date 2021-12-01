UniFarm Announces Cohort 29 On Binance Smart Chain
UniFarm- An innovative decentralized farming pool, announced Cohort 29 on Binance Smart Chain with projects namely CoinSwap, Hashbon Rocket, OpenDeFi & UniFarm.
We are excited to bring staking and farming opportunities for token holders who are looking for an exposure to a number of DeFi projects in one pool. Our goal is to reach $50 million TVL by Q1 2022.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi's most innovative projects, has announced its new UniFarm Cohort 29 on Binance Network with top leading DeFi projects including CoinSwap, Hashbon Rocket, OpenDeFi, and UniFarm - latter being the project itself.
UniFarm allows its users to farm numerous project tokens on an easy-to-use interface that allows them to stake and unstake assets (with a reset) at any time. The best thing is that it only takes one of the eligible assets to begin farming the entire available set of tokens, and users maintain complete control over their assets at all times. UniFarm is now the most user-friendly cross-project farming aggregation platform on the market as a result of its unique gamified framework.
UniFarm has successfully locked over $100 Million in total value so far, making it a one-of-a-kind staking and farming solution in the DeFi space. So far, the project has done 28 Cohorts with over 70 projects participating in the pools over 3 networks - Ethereum, Binance, and Polygon. And now, they have gone live with a new Cohort 29.
UniFarm Cohort 29 will span 180 days and payout an APY of 36 percent to 180 percent, depending on how long you stay staked. The total prize pool for this cohort is $250,000, with $50,000 going to each project. Tokens worth $500k can be staked per project.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
- CoinSwap
CoinSwap is a decentralized exchange that offers a variety of products in a decentralized financial environment. It's the ideal ecosystem for automated liquidity provisioned in the Binance Smart Chain, with the community being rewarded for their contributions to the AMM concept.
- Hashbon Rocket
Hashbon has been in business since 2016, making unique contributions to the crypto sector with a clear objective of simplifying the field and making it as user-friendly and convenient as possible. They are aimed at everyday crypto users and holders, not just industry experts.
- OpenDeFi
Traditional banks have hidden costs and time-consuming tedium. OpenDeFi enables 100% asset-backed banking without the subtle, hidden charges and time-consuming tedium. Users can invest in numerous asset classes, grow their wealth, and enjoy 100 percent liquidity—all on Blockchain, with a simple app.
- UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the best DeFi projects to provide investors with value. UniFarm allows you to stake a single token in exchange for a large number of high-quality tokens, ensuring that your portfolio is automatically diversified in addition to a fantastic APY.
"We are excited to bring continued staking and farming opportunities for token holders looking for an exposure to a number of DeFi projects in one pool, following incredible demand in our early cohorts," says Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder of UniFarm. “Our goal is to reach $50 million TVL by Q1 2022 and continue assisting projects in managing their communities through the benefits provided by UniFarm. These include increased exposure, decreased sell pressure, and, most importantly, the development of long-term holders and value for Defi projects."
