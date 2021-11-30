Payment Processing Solutions Market 2021: Segmentation, Size, Regional Outlook, Growth Strategies, Industry Overview

Payment Processing Solutions

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, “Payment Processing Solutions Market By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Payment Method (Cards, eWallet, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. The recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report includes an overview of the market along with a SWOT analysis of key market players and Porter’s Five analysis to understand their market presence. Moreover, the report offers financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of the companies which helps stakeholders understand the long-term profitability of the industry. The report includes the latest market developments such as new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

"The global payment processing solutions market was valued at $39.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $146.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030."

The payment processing solutions market study offers detailed research on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. In-depth knowledge about key drivers of the market helps in understanding market dynamics and how they can affect market growth. The restrains and challenges are offered in the report and are instrumental for market investments. Moreover, technological advancements and increased demand are anticipated to create new opportunities in the market. The market is anticipated to significant growth during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities help to comprehend the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the challenges and restraints analyzed in the report help recognize profitable market investments. The global payment processing solutions market report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study focuses on the value chain analysis, key regulations, and pain point analysis.

The report covers the qualitative and quantitative study of historic and forecast periods along with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. The report offers a detailed summary, ongoing market trends, and future estimations to help new market entrants formulate profitable business strategies.

Apart from this, the report includes several tools that establish market growth. The SWOT analysis offers a detailed understanding of the key determinants of market growth, which is essential for recognizing the upcoming opportunities in the market. Moreover, the market report includes Pestel analysis that offers industry-related data and information in tabular format. This information is essential to understand positive and negative attributes that can affect the global payment processing solutions market. In addition, the report includes Porter’s Five analysis to focus on those factors that may benefit the company in the long run.

The global payment processing solutions market report outlines the upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends to provide detailed information about major manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

Key Segments:

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Payment Method

• Cards

o Debit Cards

o Credit Cards

• eWallet

• Automated Clearing House (ACH)

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Hospitality

• Others

The payment processing solutions industry is studied on the basis of geography along with the competitive landscape in every region. The report targets North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). These insights aid to devise business strategies and how to react to new lucrative opportunities.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the growth of the global payment processing solutions market. The country-wide lockdown in Europe and Asia and ban on international travel have disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report offers a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the growth of the global PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONSPAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS market.

The payment processing solutions market report includes an analysis of the top 10 market players that are active in the market. The study includes sales, revenue analysis, and production of these companies. The prime market players are ACI Worldwide, Elavon Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Global Payments Inc., GoCardless, PayPal, Square, Inc., Stripe, and Wirecard CEE. These market players have adopted several business strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain their foothold in the market.