Using process analytics to help fight COVID-19
VsScan Analyzer allows the hospital’s medical staff to remotely assess the severity of the patient’s condition and objectively prioritize the treatment.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the global effort to care for patients with COVID-19 for 2 long years, while putting themselves at risk for infection. The VsScan Analyzer has been specially developed for the rapid and touchless assessment of vital signs as a “first point of contact” to reduce the risk of an infected individual being allowed to enter the general hospital environment, where they could contaminate others.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 14% of COVID-19 cases reported to WHO are among health workers. In some countries, the proportion can be as high as 35%. Many industrial companies have mobilized to support hospital healthcare staff. Modcon Systems with 50 years of experience in the field of process analytics and artificial intelligence, decided to contribute their high technologies and experience to protecting the health workers, who play a vital role to relieve suffering and save lives. Advanced Modcon‘s hardware and software, which are normally used for industrial process analysis and optimization, can be effectively applied for the rapid and touchless assessment of vital signs as a “first point of contact” in hospitals.
The development of the product commenced in early 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 crisis. It is in those days of confusion and uncertainty that Modcon’s team committed itself to a vision of a contactless diagnostics system, allowing hospitals to effectively deal with the surge in the number of incoming patients while protecting the health and safety of the medical staff. Gregory Shahnovsky, the company’s CEO, recalls: “We thought, what is all our know-how in sensor hardware and analytics technology worth if the pandemic puts at risk the health of our loved ones”. In the near future multiple camera-based monitoring systems could be effectively used to not only by hospital’s medical staff, but also remotely monitor patients’ daily activities and notify others of dangerous incidents such as heart attack or falls.
The product will routinely assess vital signs, including the following:
• Body temperature (°C)
• Heart rate (beats per minute)
• Respiration rate (breaths per minute)
• Oxygen Saturation (%)
• Systolic Blood Pressure (mmHg)
Health crises like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic create a surge in the number of patients, arriving at hospital emergency departments. Some of the patients are in a genuinely severe condition that requires urgent medical attention. Others may have expressed symptoms of the disease, but their condition doesn’t require immediate intervention. Still, quite a few arriving patients are in no need of medical treatment but are panicking. As the capacity of the department can’t be quickly scaled up, importance exists in allowing prioritizing the treatment, based on the objective severity of the patient’s condition.
Founded in 1972, Modcon Systems Ltd. is a multidisciplinary engineering company with its proprietary innovative technologies of process analysis and artificial intelligence. The technical team is composed of instrumentation engineers, chemists, data scientists and physicians who specialize in all areas of research, development and product management. As a multinational company, Modcon pursues its business objectives in line with ‘sustainable development’, legal regulations and requirements.
Anya Alter
Modcon Systems Ltd.
email us here