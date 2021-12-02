Sokin launches Money Goals in partnership with Arsenal, Everton, Fulham, AS Monaco and the Miami Dolphins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sokin, the next generation global payments provider, has today launched a new initiative to help fans score ‘Money Goals’ with brand partners Arsenal, Everton, Fulham, AS Monaco and the Miami Dolphins.
The global online community “Sokin – Money Goals”, is an exclusive club that gives members access to specialist content, experiences, and rewards from its partners, as well as provide tools to help them save money. Football fans and customers will be able to take part in club competitions, sweepstakes and quizzes to win game-day tickets, signed merchandise, training ground tours, and meet & greets with club legends as well as Sokin investor, Rio Ferdinand.
The London-based fintech start-up is also investing in activities designed to encourage a global fanbase to achieve more Money Goals, whether that is supporting a local community project through the benefits of Sokin’s global payments and international transfers or planning an overseas trip to a game for international fans.
“We are delighted to announce Sokin - Money Goals, helping members save money and score big with our club partners. Our core mission is to improve people’s lives through tech innovation. We exist to make global payments simple and offer a hassle-free service our customers can count on. We are a low-cost alternative to the current remittance system known for being over-complicated and over-priced and are 51% cheaper on global money transfers*”, said Vroon Modgill, CEO for Sokin. He continued, “Our portfolio of partnerships has blossomed over the last 12 months. By working with the likes of top brands - Arsenal, Everton, Fulham, AS Monaco and the Miami Dolphins - we have an opportunity to reward Sokin customers with exclusive, money can’t buy experiences.”
To start scoring Money Goals, fans are required to download the free Sokin app, available on iOS and Android, register for a Sokin account and complete the identity verification process. The first round of Money Goals rewards include:
● Signed Manchester United shirt by Rio Ferdinand
● Watch Arsenal vs West Ham with influencer and content creator, Joel Beya, with Club Level seats
● AS Monaco vs Stade Rennais VIP tickets
● Everton vs Leicester tickets
● Fulham vs Birmingham City tickets
Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, as well as NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, with others due to be announced shortly, and has partnered with Mastercard in Europe, Asia and Singapore. Other territories will be rolled out shortly.
About Sokin
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please go to www.sokin.com.
Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.
*Comparison based on the average digital remittance cost when sending USD200 using the free Sokin basic account. Data sourced from the World Bank: Remittance prices worldwide, Q1 2021, quarterly report
