Teeth-whitening Product Market Top Business Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends of Outlook

Teeth-whitening Product Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Teeth whitening products, as the name suggests, helps in whitening one's teeth. These products are capable of either restoring the natural shade of the teeth or can whiten teeth beyond the natural shade. There are different types of teeth whitening products available. These include toothpaste, gels, strips, and white light laser. Some of the teeth whitening products can be used by the consumer itself at their respective homes, while for some teeth whitening products require the supervision of the dentists. Also, when segmented by product teeth whitening products are mainly of two types; surface whiteners and bleaches. The surface whiteners, on one hand, remove surface stains chemically or physically. While on the other hand, the bleachers contain peroxides that remove deep and surface stains.

These are non-invasive, simple treatments for changing the color of the tooth enamel. And thus, teeth whitening products are rapidly gaining popularity in different societies around the world. Where, North America is the largest holder of the share in the teeth whitening product market globally. Also, the whitening toothpaste segment is under a huge demand because of its quick result and affordable price. The adoption of teeth whitening products is likely to boost in the future according to the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, as one of their studies revealed that 99% of people believe that the most important social asset is their smile.

Companies covered :-

P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Lion, KöR Whitening, Trident Gum, Ultradent Products, Beyond, and DenMat

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the market for teeth whitening products.

Although the demand for such products is not affected, the prevailing lockdown has shut the manufacturing units, causing production issues.

There has been a supply chain disruption due to a lack of logistic facilities and the unavailability of raw material.

The teeth whitening products that needed professional aid are hit severely because, in almost all the countries, the dentist clinics were shut due to safety against getting infected by the Corona Virus.



Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in consciousness regarding the role of the teeth for confidence and appearance are the key factors that drive the growth of the global market for teeth whitening products. Awareness about oral hygiene and rising disposable income with the consumers is yet another reason due to which the demand for expensive and sophisticated toothpaste is increasing. Also, the process of teeth whitening is easy due to which preference for these products is expected to grow. The rise in influence of social media has increased concentration on looks & appearance, coupled with endorsements by dentists and approvals from dental associations also encourages the customers to buy such products.

On the downside, the side effects of these products like teeth sensitivity and irritation in the mouth hamper the growth of the global teeth whitening products market. Along with this, many unregulated practices, availability of non-complaint, and sub-quality products are a few other factors that hinder the market growth for these products.

However, increased focus on research and development to improve the efficacy of the existing product and addressing drawbacks will open new prospects for the global teeth whitening products market. Moreover, there is a rise in the consumption of tea, alcoholic beverages, cola, and tobacco, which causes discoloration of teeth, this further creates opportunities for the growth of teeth whitening products market.

Technological Innovations in Teeth Whitening Products:

Rapid innovations are taking place in manufacturing new teeth whitening products. There is need for whiter teeth among the consumers and hence, vendors are engaging themselves to offer several innovative over-the-counter (OTC) teeth whitening products and professional dental care technology. New technology and products will certainly bolster the demand for teeth whitening products. The advent of advanced intraoral scanners, cutting-edge CAD/CAM systems, and sophisticated 3D imaging software, is also expected to propel the market growth for teeth whitening product market under the segment where professional supervision is required.

