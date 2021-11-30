Infrared Cameras Market worth US$ 9,055.58 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Accentuation in Use of IR Cameras at Borders and Airports to Drive Market Growth During 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Infrared Cameras Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type (Fixed and Portable), Component (IR Lens, IR Sensor, Processor, and Others), Wavelength (LWIR, MWIR, NIR, and SWIR), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Security and Surveillance, Aerospace and Defense, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 5,259.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,055.58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 5,259.70 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by: US$ 9,055.58 Million by 2027

Growth rate: CAGR of 7.1% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Base Year: 2020

No. of Pages: 191

No. Tables: 110

No. of Charts & Figures: 93

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Type , Component , Wavelength , and Application

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The governments and defense forces in the developed and developing countries are gearing up their border security forces with an objective to prevent intrusion and cross-border trespassing. The modern-day IR cameras are capable of detecting targets from a long distance, which enables the security forces to prevent any unauthorized or illegal immigration. The demand for such advanced IR cameras is continuously surging among defense forces and governments. Therefore, several infrared cameras market players are developing and introducing significant products to meet the demands.

The airports on the other hand are among the key users of infrared cameras. The airports face substantial challenges in securing the premises and country from intrusion, smuggling, theft, and other vandalisms. The short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) cameras have the capability to detect smuggling or theft goods, as well as suspect individuals depending on their behavior. This enables the airport securities to take necessary actions and omit the threat.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Infrared Cameras Market

The tumultuous time amid COVID-19 pandemic has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Increasing Use of IR Cameras at Borders and Airports Fuels Growth of Infrared Cameras Market

Infrared Cameras Market: Type

Based on type, the infrared cameras market is segmented into fixed and portable. The fixed segment dominates the market owing its use in industry and research, as well as for monitoring task that needs automatic & continuous surveillance and monitoring. The need for continuous temperature measurement is addressed by infrared cameras in industries such as ceramics, industrial processing, steel industry, heat treating, and solar plants. Assembly control and process monitoring, security technology and early fire detection, machine and plant monitoring, manufacturing, aerial photography, and perimeter protection are among the other applications where fixed infrared cameras are used.

Infrared Cameras Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leonardo, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Teledyne DALSA, Seek Thermal, Inc.. LYNRED, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Axis Communications AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation and Infrared Cameras are among the key players in the global Infrared Cameras market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Seek Thermal, introduced Seek ScanTM, a simple, low-cost thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy. Seek Scan is specifically designed and calibrated to deliver accurate skin temperature measurements while enabling social distancing protocols.

In 2019, Axis Communications has introduced the AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera to meet the increasing demand for more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR (Infrared) illumination.

