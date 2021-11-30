Currency Exchange Software Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

Software has highly-customizable features and functionality to simplify transactions, reduce errors, and minimize the risks associated with foreign exchange.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America is anticipated to have the highest currency exchange software market share, owing to early adoption of technology and presence of major players dealing in currency exchange software in the region.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to emerging economies such as India, Japan, and Australia. Moreover, rise in trade between countries from this region is expected create the demand for these software, which would fuel the market growth.

One of the major benefits of using these types of software is it limits potential losses caused by fluctuations in exchange rates. Presently, currency exchange software is adopted and used widely by industry verticals such as travel agencies, BFSI, healthcare, resorts, hotels, and retail, owing to its benefits, which fuels the currency exchange software market growth.

Major players include: Biz4x, Currency Exchange International, Canopus Money Transfer, Currenex, OANDA, CEBS by Calyx Solutions, Money Exchanger, Merkeleon, Office Exchange, and VinIT Solutions.

Highlights of the report:

• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and is expected to significantly affect the currency exchange software market in 2020.

• Owing to the COVID -19, all businesses are shut down and international trade is affected between developed countries as countries are now focused on to containing the spread, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth for a short time.

• In addition, cancellation of international flights has affected the tourism industry, as tourists cannot travel to other countries, which directly affects the currency exchange software market.

• Pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare segment is anticipated to support the market growth, as they would need currency exchange software to better manage the transactions.

Increase in adoption of cloud computing among different organizations is the major key factor that drives the growth of the currency exchange software market. In addition, rapid surge in forex trading in the recent time is to supplement the market growth. However, security concerns related to currency exchange software is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

