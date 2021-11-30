Double Sided Tape Market to Surpass USD 15,028.98 by 2028

Double Sided Tape Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), Backing Material (Foam, Film, Paper, and Others), and End-Use (Health Care, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 9,963.74 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,028.98 million by 2028.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 9,963.74 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 15,028.98 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 164

No. Tables - 164

No. of Charts & Figures - 128

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Resin Type , Backing Material , and End-Use

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Double Sided Tape Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021438/

Double-sided tape is a pressure-sensitive tape coated with an adhesive on both sides and is used for fixing and bonding in many manufacturing industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and building and construction. Using double sided tapes is a better option than screws and rivets as the surface tension is spread evenly across the surface.

Wide Range of Applications of Double-Sided Tape to Propel Growth of Double-Sided Tape Market

A double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape coated with an adhesive layer on both of its sides. As these tapes can stick two surfaces together, they are being used in a wide range of applications. The viscous, liquid like adhesive on these tapes adheres to a surface upon applying pressure. The adhesive flows onto the surface and helps two hold two substrates intact. Double-sided tapes have major applications in paper & printing, electrical & electronics, packaging, and automotive industries. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the widespread use of double-sided tapes in automotive applications such as emblem & nameplates, plate panels, roof molding, rocker panel/cladding, side mirrors, and rear spoilers. Moreover, these tapes are widely utilized in car exteriors, which include door cladding, seals and spoiler, and parking sensor retainers. Superior characteristics of these tapes such as vibration and noise reduction, are anticipated to boost the demand for double-sided tapes in automotive applications.

Impact of COVID-19 on Double Sided Tape Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials industry is one of the significant industries suffering severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and hindered the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals and materials sales. This has negatively impacted the double sided tapes market demand owing to the shutdown of manufacturing activities across the globe. However, with the beginning of the vaccination drive and many countries resuming their manufacturing activities, demand for double sided tapes is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Double Sided Tape Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00021438/

Double Sided Tape Market: Resine Type

Based on resin type, the double-sided tape market is segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The silicone segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Silicone adhesive tape is a flexible, waterproof, and non-woven material with a unique silicone adhesive. It is fungus resistant and can fight ozone and ultraviolet radiation in outdoor environments. They are also solvent resistant and exhibit high shear and peel strengths. Moreover, these adhesives are comparatively expensive and have less initial tack but can survive in higher temperatures than both acrylic and rubber adhesives.

Double Sided Tape Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M; Nitto Denko Corporation; Tesa SE; Intertape Polymer Group; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Scapa; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; LINTEC Corporation; and Avery Dennison Corporation are among the major players operating in the double sided tape market.

Order a Copy of Double Sided Tape Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021438/

The overall double sided tape market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the double sided tape market.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Dolomite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End-Use Industry (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Ceramics and Glass, Iron and Steel, Construction, and Others) –

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014611/

Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Coveralls, Gowns, and Others), and End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others) –

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014590/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/double-sided-tape-market

More Research: https://energysiren.co.ke/author/theinsightpartners/

Contact Us:

