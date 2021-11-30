Bulk Molding Compound Market Size to Hit USD 1,650.58 Mn by 2027

Bulk molding compound (BMC) market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2027. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market study on “Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Resin, and Others), Fiber Type (Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber), and Application (Electrical Industry, Automotive Industry, and Others),” the market was valued atUS$1,167.64million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,650.58million by 2027.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 1,167.64 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 1,650.58 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.6% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 177

No. Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 79

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Resin Type , Fiber Type , and Application , and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Bulk molding compound (BMC) is a ready-to-mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polymer material used in compression molding, along with injection molding and transfer molding. BMC is manufactured by mixing unsaturated thermoset resin-like polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, or epoxy resin together with strands of chopped glass fibers, styrene, an initiator, and a filler in a mixer. The mixing for the preparation of BMC is done at room temperature and stored at low temperature to slow down curing before molding. The concentration of the mixture varies according to the application.

Expansion of construction industry to influence the bulk molding compound (BMC) market globally

Construction is considered to be one of the most dynamic industrial sectors which are significantly related to the evolution of better societies across the world. The emerging trends which have a direct impact on the construction industry includes growing demand for green construction to minimize the impact of carbon footprint, use of improved materials and use of fiber-reinforced polymer composites for the rehabilitation of aging structures. With the growth of construction industry, the demand for lightweight and strong materials has propelled, which has a positive impact on the demand for bulk molding compounds. These compounds are preferred over other traditional materials such as iron, aluminum, and steel and are considered as an important market in the field of fiber-reinforced plastics. Moreover, they can be ideally be used to suit the dynamic requirements of the processing industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) Market:

COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has rapidly spread around the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Mexico, and Argentinaare among the most-affected nations in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and pronounced deaths, as of September 2020.COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemicals and materials is one of the major businesses witnessing the negative impact. These factors have affected the growth of the global bulk molding compounds (BMC) market.

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) Market: Resin Type

Based on resin type, the bulk molding compound (BMC) market is further segmented into polyester, vinyl resin, and others, and in 2019, the polyester segment dominated the market. Polyester resins are formed by the reaction between polyols, such as glycol or ethylene glycol, and dibasic acids, such as phthalic acid or maleic acid. These unsaturated resins are combined with other chemicals, known as hardeners or catalysts, which change the molecular structure of the resulting compound along with the generation of heat.

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Astar S.A., Core Molding Technologies, IDI Composites International., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., MENZOLIT, PolyntSpA, SHOWA DENKO K.K, Dasyc S.A, Lorenz Kunststofftechnik GMBH, and HGGC, LLC.are among the major players operating in the global bulk molding compounds (BMC) market.

Overall size of the global bulk molding compounds (BMC) market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process begins exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the bulk molding compounds (BMC).

