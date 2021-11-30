impact.com appoints a raft of new Business Development Representatives
The appointments come following a strategic growth investment of $150million as more brands wake up to the power of partnershipsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 30th November 2021: impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, which supports over one million partnerships for more than 1,600 brands, has announced the appointment of a number of new Business Development Representatives in EMEA as demand soars for its partnership automation technology.
Dr Fatima Osman has been appointed as Business Development Representative, UK & Ireland and EMEA, tasked with scaling impact.com’s Business Development function in the UK and other key markets in Europe. Prior to joining the growing team at impact.com, she worked in business development at Ezra, part of The Adecco Group, and in workforce transformation at Lee Hecht Harrison, a leading integrated talent development and career transition company operating in over 60 countries, also part of The Adecco Group. She speaks both Arabic and English.
Billy Brooks has joined the new BDR team for Trackonomics having worked for six years at global real estate company, Savills, as Client Services Consultant. impact.com acquired Trackonomics earlier this year, in a boost to its publisher commerce content capabilities. Trackonomics provides full-funnel revenue attribution – informing publishers as to exactly how every page is generating income or losing it and enabling them to make better and quicker decisions.
Conor Johnston has also joined, from Accenture. A Facebook marketing expert, he will further bolster the Trackonomics team. An experienced account executive with a demonstrated history of working with CRM software, he is adept at building strong relationships with stakeholders and clients as well as providing value in sales and marketing strategies. Prior to joining impact.com, Conor worked on behalf of Facebook by managing a portfolio of SMB clients with the aim of generating revenue via their marketing campaigns through consultation, education and support - managing and growing a diverse portfolio of clients in Ireland, UK and the Nordics with an average monthly revenue of $500,000.
Meanwhile, impact.com welcomes Jacob Alberga, who has gained experience at companies such as Sky, Telegraph Media Group and Facebook, with a number of key sales roles under his belt. Jacob will be joining the Business Development Team in London working on the Mid Market segment, having recently worked as an Account Sales Manager at a programmatic digital advertising company and as Delegate Sales Executive at a conference company.
And in the German market, Philipp Zehender joins as Business Development Representative, having previously worked in onsite marketing at Tchibo, one of the largest German consumer goods and retail companies, and at SIXT Share. He is working towards completing a Master of Science in Digital Innovation and Business Transformation and holds a BA in Business Administration and Management.
Also appointed to the growing team based out of Germany are Niklas Kruse and Fabio Blaimberger. Niklas has valuable experience in digital product development, B2C and B2B marketing, having worked at TwoTickets.de, while Fabio gained experience at ON Running, the fastest growing sports brand worldwide.
Florian Gramshammer, MD, impact.com EMEA comments: “We are thrilled to welcome this raft of fresh talent at this exciting time for impact.com, and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together as we continue to innovate, drive efficiencies and turbocharge growth for our clients.”
Earlier this year, impact.com received $150 million in funding, with this strategic growth investment bringing impact.com’s valuation to $1.5 billion - making it the first partnership management platform provider to reach this milestone. In addition to Trackonomics, impact.com also acquired Affluent and Activate in the past 12 months.
Over the past year, the partnership automation company’s impressive client roster has grown more than 50%, with leading brands such as Shopify, Uber and TUI relying on its marketplace to discover and recruit new partners, then contract, track, optimise and process payments for those relationships within its platform. impact.com has also been recognised for its industry leading technology with 15 awards in the last year.
