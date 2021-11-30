Value Based Care Payment Market Players Join Forces To Support Value-Based Reimbursement Payment Models

Value Based Care Payment Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborations and partnerships have become important to survive the shift to value-based healthcare. In the value-based model, healthcare services providers are compensated based on the quality of care provided to the patient. Companies are joining forces for shared-risk programs to support value-based reimbursement payment models. Some healthcare service providers have joined forces to deliver population health management across countries and regions. For instance, in January 2021, Athenahealth Inc, a US-based provider of network-enabled services for healthcare, announced a partnership with Avhana Health, a US-based operator of value-based care enablement platform, which aims to reduce measure care team performance, the total cost of care, and adherence to evidence-based clinical guidelines to improve value-based care. Another example of the partnership includes the partnership between Athenahealth Inc and Humana Inc. in January 2021, Athenahealth Inc, a US-based provider of network-enabled services for healthcare, announced a partnership with Humana Inc., an American health insurance company that focuses to help providers to transition to value-based care programs.

The value based care payment market is predicted to be driven by increased incidence rates of chronic diseases and physical disabilities. The market is driven by the increased fear of chronic diseases that increase the volume of patients resorting to healthcare service providers for treatment. According to WHO, the global burden of major chronic diseases currently accounts for 43% of all diseases and is set to rise to 60% by 2020. According to a UN report on world population aging, during 2015-2030, globally, the 60+ aged population is projected to grow by 56% to reach 1.4 billion. Growth of the aging population and rising chronic disease incidence will increase the volume and rise the need for value-based care payment system across hospitals and clinics, thereby increasing the demand for the market.

The value based care payment market size reached a value of nearly $1.52 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2020 to $4.02 billion in 2025 at a rate of 21.5%. The global value based care payment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $6.77 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global value-based care payment industry are McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Wipro Limited, nThrive, Inc., Premier Inc.

TBRC’s global value based care payment market report is segmented by models into accountable care organization (ACO), bundled payments, patient-centered medical home (PCMH), pay for performance (P4P), by deployment into cloud based, on-premise, by end user into providers, payer.

North America was the largest region in the value based care payment market, accounting for 64.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the value based care payment market will be Africa, and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 26.1% and 25.5% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 24.1% and 23.9% respectively.

