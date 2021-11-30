Signature Verification Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demand 2021 to 2028 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research Logo

The study on signature verification is broadly structured to track the propensity to adopt verification solutions across end-user verticals across regions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The signature verification market is segmented on the basis of end user, technology, product type, and region. End user segment covered in the study includes education, government, and BFSI. Based on technology, the market is classified into static signature verification and dynamic signature verification. By product, it is divided into hardware and software. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global signature verification market is dominated by the key players such as BIOMETRIC SIGNATURE ID., CERTIFY Global Inc., Cyber SIGN, Inc., iSign Solutions Inc., Datavision Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ascertia, 01 Systems W.L.L., DynaSig Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation., and Hitachi, Ltd.

Increase in need to reduce identity duplication drives the growth of the global signature verification market. In addition, rise in level of security breaches, transaction fraud, data theft, and increase in focus on providing the highest level of security to customers in many sectors propel the market growth.

However, high intra-class variability, high error rates, and fluctuations in physical & emotional state of the user can lead to errors, which limit the growth of this market. Conversely, government regulations to incorporate signature verification into their credential authentication paradigms and increase in adoption signature verification systems in the BFSI sector due to regulation of money & data are expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

