Global Data Center Generator Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global data center generator market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
A data center generator is a backup power system that provides emergency power to data centers during power outages or interruptions. The generators consist of internal combustion engines that create mechanical energy, which is further converted into electricity to maintain a continuous flow of power. They aid in avoiding irregularities, anomalies, failures of the system, errors, system downtime and offer high power density and enhanced reliability. As a result, these generators are widely installed across facilities to ensure that the energy systems operate at full capacity along with the incoming power supply from utility grids.
Global Data Center Generator Market Trends:
The global data center generators market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for data centers across organizations. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of generators with enhanced and customized capacities to meet the changing consumer requirements, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the launch of gas turbines and power modules that provide cleaner and higher quality power generation is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for mega data centers that offer enhanced storage, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to reduce electricity costs and support the utilization of renewable energy sources, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Global Data Center Generator Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
ABB Ltd
Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.
Caterpillar Inc
Cummins Inc
Deutz AG
Generac Power Systems Inc.
HITEC Power Protection
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
Kohler Co
Langley Holdings plc
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Rolls-Royce plc
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Product:
Diesel
Natural Gas
Others
Breakup by Capacity:
Less than 1MW
1MW–2MW
Greater than 2MW
Breakup by Tier:
Tier I and II
Tier III
Tier IV
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
